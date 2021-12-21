Ikea carries the advantages of led to your garlands and decorative Christmas lights. Among them, we highlight that LED lights have lower energy consumption (they consume 85% less energy and last 10 times longer than incandescent bulbs) and do not emit heat, something fundamental if we think that they are surrounding the Christmas tree. And it is that this technology should gradually replace the old Christmas garlands, especially in houses that like to enjoy the lights of the tree and the nativity scenes all day.

Led lights become, therefore, the best way to illuminate and enjoy warm hygge or Christmas lighting (it depends on the spirit of each one), on Christmas tables, trees, nativity scenes or windows in complete safety. Among Ikea’s options are some that are already a classic, such as its pretty origami stars to light up windows, which each year include new models.

Another great advantage that IKEA does not usually offer in its Christmas lights is that most of them do not depend on the electrical network. Do they work with batteries or even with solar batteries, which avoids us being aware of the location of the plugs and “saves” us cables crossing everywhere at home.

So if you have not yet decorated the house or if you think that the time has come to change your old lights for the advantages of Led, here you have 17 beautiful and inexpensive options to light up this Christmas.

Led lights for windows at Christmas

One of the things that we have imported the most from the Nordic Christmas is the lighting of the windows (much better than that of the Santa Claus climbing over them). The options that Ikea are also beautiful, very elegant because they bet on large and beautiful ornaments instead of recharging the space with thousands of bright and flashing details.





We started the selection with this battery-operated LED ceiling lamp (on the cover) that works in the shape of a ring in the shape of a multicolored flashing ring. Ideal to hang from the windows for 16 euros





This option is one of the novelties of this year. It is a chandelier with battery-operated led lighting, in a circle of 33 cm in diameter for 16 euros





Green star lamp shade with white motifs measuring 48 cm in contour for 4 euros





The most spectacular and the one that will attract all eyes will be this star of 90 cm in diameter, in white perforated 8 euros

Led light garlands

In the case of Ikea, its numerous options (in bright and long shapes) mean that you can choose different models according to the use you want to give it.





One of its novelties is this beautiful luminous garland of 24 led lights in the shape of a blinking star. Its finish makes it also valid for outdoors and has a price of 30 euros





This Led garland includes 40 battery-operated bulbs that represent delicate white leaves. Ideal for minimalist tables and trees 8 euros





This model provides a slightly different copper finish. It includes 160 bulbs mini Led bulbs of finish or copper red color for 15 euros





In short form to create luminous details we have this garland. It is the Ledfyr model of 12 bulbs that works on batteries in silver gray tone. Its small size, its elegant finish and that it does not need an electrical connection make it an ideal model to include in clear vases or glass domes with which to create beautiful centerpieces. From 3 euros





Origami In addition to being a trend, it is a sustainable material that provides soft and bright lighting that creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere in your home. Led light garland with twelve white origami units for 15 euros, it also works on batteries.





Among the most Christmas and original tree lights we highlight this 10 battery-powered LED garland / candle with clip for 15 euros.





The most glamorous spaces can be dressed with this LED garland that includes 40 battery-operated bulbs with leaves / gold for 10 euros

Led surface christmas lights





LED light table decoration, transparent bell 14 euros





LED table decoration, battery-operated / beige 14 euros









Ideal for shelves and to decorate children’s rooms. Luminous ornament in the shape of a star and white polka dots for 13 euros





LED chandelier, beech / battery operated 25 euros





LED table decoration, battery-operated / star with three stars 18 euros

Solar Christmas lights to illuminate and decorate our terrace or garden (saving on electricity bills)