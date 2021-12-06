Christmas is just around the corner and the most forward-thinking are already thinking about the gifts they will choose for their loved ones. There are gifts that are for life, especially when it comes to jewelry. If we take care of them with affection and we have them well stored, a Tous bracelet can be your mother’s best companion. Especially when we refer to timeless models with pearls or designs that feature the firm’s classic bear.

We start with a model dedicated especially to mothers. The vermeil silver Tous Mama bracelet with faceted donut peridot, faceted oval cabochon ruby, baguette amethyst, treated turquoise and gold heart is made of 18kt gold-plated sterling silver. 149 euros at El Corte Inglés.





The Tamara Falcó and Tous collection has given much to talk about. Among all the proposals, this one stands out vermeil silver bracelet with three medals (fleur de lis, cross and star) and malachite, lapis lazuli, amethyst and ruby ​​round cabochon treated. 350 euros at El Corte Inglés.

We jumped on a slave, baptized as Tous Hold, made of sterling silver. An ideal model for women who are minimalist or for those who are not very clear what kind of jewelry their mother wears. 139 euros at El Corte Inglés.

A classic of the brand: the Tous Sweet Dolls bracelet in sterling silver, cultured freshwater pearls and the traditional bear motif. This option never goes out of style and has a fairly reasonable price. In addition, it is a very versatile design with which it is difficult to fail if our mother usually wears pearls. 79 euros at El Corte Inglés.

The Tous Mini Icons model in sterling silver with thirteen mini motives, among which we find bears, stars and hearts, stands out for its apparent simplicity. 99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

We continue with a design suitable for lovers of rose gold. Called the Tous Icon Mesh in rose IP steel, this bracelet features a rose vermeil silver motif. The material: sterling silver covered in an 18kt rose gold bath. 149 euros at El Corte Inglés.

If your mother usually wears gold jewelery, in Tous there are also alternatives for you. Vermeil silver Tous Job slave includes three charms and a delicate pearl. This bracelet is crafted from 18kt gold plated sterling silver. 230 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Slightly tighter budgets do not have to give up a Tous jewel. The vermeil silver Tartan bracelet is reduced by almost half the price. It is characterized by being pink and having a pattern of colored bears with mother-of-pearl. Likewise, it is made of sterling silver covered with 18kt gold. 95 euros , 57 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Tous also offers packs that include various jewels. In this case, the one we have selected contains a bracelet with five charms and a necklace with a medal dedicated to mom. Everything is made with sterling silver. 140 euros at El Corte Inglés.

