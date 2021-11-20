We have prepared a short wish list with ten of the most beautiful and versatile furniture from Zara Home. Of those that we hope will have discounts of 20% next Black Friday that, we remind you in Zara Home will take place from Thursday the 25th at 8:00 pm on the web and on the 26th in its physical and online store.

Therefore, and until this date arrives, what is experienced right now in most physical stores is a kind of tense calm. An unusual gap because what we all want is to get the most desired pieces at the best price.

At home with Juana Pepa @madamejuanapepa

This is how things are, and this is how we are. Able to do anything for a saving of just 4/5 euros on small accessories such as a candle or a cushion. That is not bad, but I do not know if it will compensate so much tail. For that. To make it worth it is better look at “good” pieces and of more importance. And there, yes. The 20% of a higher amount makes it worth the physical queue or the long wait for delivery, if you decide to buy online.

That is why we look at the furniture and other accessories from Zara Home, such as rugs that have a common denominator: beautiful pieces, with personality and of good quality, (they make the material their best design) with which significantly improve the appearance of our houses this Black Friday 2021.

Armchairs to complete the living room

An extra seat in the living room with which you can also add a note of geometric design or incorporate new textures such as sheepskin or leather.





This upholstered armchair has a 100% natural color hemp fabric with arms in solid Spanish walnut wood treated with matt wax applied by hand. Its design (slightly reminiscent of Pierre Jeanneret’s capitol armchair) is the result of a collaboration with the company specialized in upholstered furniture Blasco. Its price without discount is 599.00 euros









And if colonial style is your thing, go for this folding chair / armchair made of acacia wood, with a leather seat and back. Its measures? 75cm high x 63cm wide and 80cm deep. By 299 euros

Coffee and auxiliary table





If you have space to put a good coffee table, This oak wood model is inspired by the old carpenter’s tables with measures 37cm (height) 150cm (length) 80cm (width) is priced at 499.00 euros





And if you want to finish new and irregular textures (as worn) this side table is a great option.

Table in the shape of a cube with finished in concrete measures, for 129.00 euros

At Zara Home you have an important variety of banks. After all, they are versatile pieces that come in handy for the entrance, living room, dining room and, of course, at the foot of the bed.





Bench with armrests made of ash wood and braided seat. Height, width and depth respectively 49cm, 100cm and 45cm per 149 euros





Another model. It is the wooden and rattan bench 139 cms long by 249.00 euros

The wooden table





This 100% oak wood table is ideal to complete any bedroom, it includes a practical drawer for 149.00 euros

A look at tradition with this chair





If something characterizes Zara Home is its look at our, (not Nordic), design classics to reinterpret them and give them a new life. And nothing more traditional than a chair made of wood and enea. To complete a dining room in those kitchens where you do eat.

Mango wood chair with braided design for 129 euros

The timeless designer rug





Geometric but light and discreet motifs in this timeless design rug. Available in 150 x 200 cm size or 200 x 300 cm fringes. Price 399.00 euros and 599.00 euros respectively

