The Most Anticipated Games Of 2022 For The Bitwares Team

And this 2022 started, a year with several video game launches. Some AAA other indies but without a doubt several that we want to try.

The Bitwares team set the calendar for those video games that they can no longer wait to get their hands on. Of course, before going into detail, it is worth clarifying that most of the staff are waiting Elden ring, the dark fantasy work created by Hidetaka Miyazaki (Bloodborne, Dark Souls).

Having said that. What does 2022 hold in the gaming world?

Emanuel Gonzalez

My most anticipated game for 2022 (although it has no date yet) is ZetaGal, an indie project with a single dev with lots of inspiration from Mega man legends. He has been uploading updates regularly to his Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArthurVyater/

Leandro Jocántaro

The only one that I SERIOUSLY hope knowing that everyone is going to say the same of course is Elden ring, but I also have in my sights the God of war ragnarok, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Sequel (or whatever you decide to call it) and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Yaki Nozdrin

Hogwarts legacy: Yes once and for all the rumors are true, we are going to be lucky enough to finally see this project in the middle of next year. For my part I am counting the days since the first announcement was made. Harry Potter, open world and multiplayer, there really is nothing you could wish for more.

Hernan Kralj

As for the titles confirmed for the first months of 2022, the ones I look forward to the most are HORIZON: FORBIDDEN WEST Y FORSPOKEN. They both look amazing, both technically and playable. We already know what to expect from the first, and if it is “more of the same” that the first installment offered, then welcome. FORSPOKEN It comes to fulfill all the fantasies of lovers of the Isekai genre, so what we have seen so far promises a lot.

Dr. Xoma

This 2022 brings extremely promising projects. The one that attracts me the most is Horizon Forbidden West.

The sequel to Horizon zero dawn: a real game with a wonderful script, incredible graphics and

a gameplay from another world. One of the best I’ve played in my life. Almost 5 long years have passed

from its release and has aged gracefully. This sequel promises to be just as good, or maybe

better than the original.

My other wish for 2022 is the end of the pandemic. Go away covid, I can’t take you anymore.

Hernan Castaño

Delayed like many destined not to live the hype, what I hope most for 2022 is Hogwarts legacy. The triple A potterian experience promises to make us live in the magic castle in a much less chota way than its microtransaction counterpart for cell phones Hogwarts Mystery. I need it for yesterday.

Fer Mateos Peña

I don’t know about you, but I usually have an Excel handy with dates, names and developers that I have forbidden to escape the radar, regardless of whether or not I can enjoy it in the first person.

One of my wishes (and I think that of every owner of a Nintendo Switch), is the second part of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Yes, I know, obviously we are all going to be waiting for a delivery that drastically and completely changed the sales numbers of our new portable console, but in my case it goes a little further, it goes more to what the delivery meant at the time of play it.

This new trip to Hyrule was everything I ever expected after Ocarina Of Time and being able to admire how Nintendo finally put money, heart and time into betting too much on a delivery. During the last time I began to move away from the big N as a player, I had stopped feeling identified with many decisions in its development. BotW It brought with it a lot of excitement and joy that finally people recognized Nintendo’s work as it should, and why not, force it to raise its bar from here on. We agree that there is still nothing in sight, but I put all my chips that will give us a surprise for the second half of 2022.

Lucho Mezher

2022 is loaded with interesting indie releases like the long-awaited sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong, Stray a cyberpunk cat game, another sequel Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course and the beat ’em up back Teenage mutant ninja turtles shredder’s revenge (of the team behind Street of rage 4).

Although my desire is strong I doubt that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II arrive this 2022 (more for 2023); so my tokens are set for Bethesda’s new IP (Fallout, Elder Scrolls) the expected Starfield. The Xbox / PC exclusive promises a lot for what is the new generation. We will have to wait until the end of the year.

