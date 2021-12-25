Great British filmmaker Ken Russell lived between the early 70s and 80s a time of bomb-proof explosive creativity, leaving some of the best films of all time (‘The demons’, ‘An amazing trip to the back of the mind’) and adding such interesting frustrated projects like his version of Bram Stoker’s timeless play, ‘Dracula’.

Year of the vampire

During the 1970s, Russell wrote his vision on Stoker’s vampire. Already closer to the subsequent decade, the filmmaker and his agent began to move an ambitious and tremendously original project that unfortunately would fall on deaf ears. Columbia Pictures seemed more than interested, but they ran into a couple of vampire problems.

20th Century Fox was to handle the distribution of ‘Nosferatu, Vampire of the Night’, Werner Herzog’s version starring Klaus Kinski. Also, Universal had the John Badham version with Frank Langella and Laurence Oliver on the horizon. As if that weren’t enough, the one that made the most money then still had to come into play. ‘Love at first bite‘, a Stan Dragoti comedy with George Hamilton and Susan Saint James. There was no room for another vampire, and much less with such artistic pretensions.

Russell always showed great contempt for the American actors cast in those roles, and boasted of having the best possible Dracula: Mick Fleetwood, co-founder and drummer of Fleetwood Mac. But the reality is that after ‘Lisztomania’, ‘Tommy’ and ‘Valentino’ the last thing the filmmaker wanted was to work with another “non-actor.” In fact, Russell had the opportunity to speak with Mac about his acting skills, to which the musician replied that he did not have any, but that he was willing to drink royal blood to prepare his character.





The truth is the cast I had in mind it was made up of much more illustrious names. Peter O’Toole would be Dracula, Michael York or more likely Alan Bates as Harker, Mia Farrow and Sarah Miles as Lucy and Mina, Oliver Reed would be Renfield and James Coburn and Peter Ustinov as Quincey Morris and Van Helsing respectively.

In ‘Ken Russell’s Dracula’, the protagonist achieved his immortality through art. Russell turned the character into an eternal artist who over the centuries maintained his eternal life through changes in artistic style. Dracula is Casanova, Beethoven, Jean Sibelius or Picasso. A candy for a prestigious actor.





There are some curious connections between Russell’s Dracula and Coppola’s Dracula, the filmmaker who managed, so to speak, to capture in images and in a definitive way the spirit of Stoker’s work. For starters, in the James V. Hart script that Coppola films, since the screenwriter was directly involved in the early creation of Russell’s script with John Hawn and Bobby Litman, the filmmaker’s American agent.

The director’s version of ‘Gothic’ jumps from 1890 to 1920. Lucy has transformed into an opera diva (as in ‘Annette’) and Dracula into a personality-changing esthete, not unlike Gary’s characterization. Oldman in Coppola’s version, huh. But the coincidences do not stop there. There are scripture passages that speak of a winged creature flying over a cathedral profane founded on bodies. Do you know what movie Coppola produced in 2001? Exactly, ‘Jeepers Creepers’.





In the end the film did not come to fruition, but at least we had the fabulous lysergic next movie Russell’s, those altered states where William Hurt lived in his flesh the new antichrists and heresies of a film as indomitable as its director. A director, by the way, who replaced Arthur Penn at the helm of the film.

As long as there was life, the hope of reviving the project continued, which was presented to Vestron Video, with whom Russell had a contract for four films, but which could never be financed. “In exchange”, Ken Russell would shoot for them the adaptation of Bram Stoker’s latest novel, ‘The lair of the white worm‘, a jewel full of black humor of British phlegm to which we should one day dedicate a retrospective.





The truth is that Russell wanted to make his Dracula live in the 1920s, his favorite time and the time of his birth. He also wanted me to be a multidisciplinary artist, a genius of the arts. Would you also have been a filmmaker? Chaplin? Lang? The same? This is how it appears in the header image, coming out of a frame from the funny ‘Vampires in the shadow’ by Anthony Hickox, a western vampire comedy for Vestron. Genius and figure even when he was no longer among us.