It’s been fifteen days since they launched the big change to Adobe Camera RAW and Lightroom. We can finally work with something similar to Photoshop layers directly in the RAW file, as we do in Capture One. It is not a perfect system, but if you do not need much precision, we can propose a fast and efficient workflow to work by zones.

In the first article we published about the new ACR and Lightroom skins, we highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of the proposal. We can finally work in layers in Adobe programs, however, It has a long way to go to deliver Capture One precision or Tony Kuyper luminosity masks, of which we have talked so much here.

After trying them over and over again, learning from the tutorials that circulate on the net -both in Spanish and English- gives me the feeling that I am the only one who has not finished marrying them. Perhaps it requires stopping thinking about the speed of other systems and discovering the open possibilities that this one presents us.



The original image

So I have tied my good hand just to experiment with this new tool. And I have come to the conclusion that we are facing another way of working – much more advanced than the original (thanks to artificial intelligence) – less precise than the other tools and programs mentioned.

If we don’t need the precise selections, we sure won’t have to exit this program to fully develop our images.

And in the end we will gain time and quality in our work … Maybe you don't have to obsess over perfection.

I don’t remember where I saw the idea, but one of the things that I liked the most about this new workflow is the possibility of doing a kind of dodge & burn by combining the Luminance range with the Brush.

Zone development with Adobe Camera RAW and Adobe Lightroom masks

The Luminance range, luminosity masks for friends, allows you to select the pixels of the image according to their luminosity. We have to choose the luminosity that we want to touch up and that’s it:

We click on Mask> Add New Mask> Luminance Range.



I have marked on that red dot

I want to illuminate the lighter areas of the Alcala gate, so I click with the active tool on the commemorative plaque on the gate.

If I want to see the selection that you have made, I mark the option Show overlay.



The luminance range bar

As you can see, it is too wide. There is no choice but to go to the luminance bar and adjust it to achieve what we are looking for. We have the end sliders to control the blacks and whites and the inner ones to make the transitions.

Most of the time it is impossible to select precisely what we want. With this technique it is not necessary to obsess over Add and Subtract, as I was at the beginning … The secret is in the option Intersect mask with ….

Once the luminosity mask is done, sorry, the luminance range, it is time to make the necessary adjustments. In the example I want to illuminate the famous door, so I go up a little Exposition , Shades and Illuminations .

, and . The problem we have now is that said development is seen in areas that we do not want … The solution in the next point.



The solution to all our problems

In the window More expensive we click on the three points of Luminance range . There we click on Intersect mask with> Brush .

we click on the three points of . There we click on . If you remember the school, an intersection is the set of elements that are common to two or more sets. The secret is that the mask will be created only where the luminosity mask and the Brush.



Final score

In this way we can decide where we want the effect to be noticed and where not. It is the fastest and most accurate way I have found to work with the new skins. It is not necessary to know when we are going to subtract or add. We simply paint on the site we want to adjust and that’s it.

Like everything, it is a matter of testing to see if the method is useful for us or not. In a way it allows us to go back to the old habits of simple selections with the tool Ribbon, but with the plus of the luminosity masks. You will tell us if it is a good method for you.