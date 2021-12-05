Epson EF-11: the input range

Epson has bet heavily on the entry range of the laser projectors, with two very affordable examples that offer good functionality, such as a small design that facilitates mobility and a screen size of up to 150 inches. Specifically, this EpiqVion EF-11 it is the most economical.

The downside is that for this price you will have to give up 4K. If this does not matter to you, this can be a great option to try connecting any device through its HDMI port, such as consoles, laptops, tablet or smartphone to play the contents in the vastness of the wall.

Epson EF-12: with Smart TV functions

The model immediately above Epson adds a couple of extra features that are very useful. On the one hand, it includes 360-degree projection orientation, which means that it corrects focus and scaling so that the image looks just as good from whatever angle you place it.

On the other, it adds interesting functionalities of Smart tv thanks to Android TV, so you can access all your content from your favorite streaming platforms comfortably from your remote control. And if you do not plan to connect it to external speakers or sound bars, also with a sound system created by Yamaha.

LG CineBeam HU80KG: a high-quality laptop

The portable laser projectors They also have their place in this list, with the LG CineBeam HU80KG. This device achieves an impressive 4K UHD resolution (3840 X 2160) so you can view any content in a higher quality, within its range of up to 150 inches, depending on how far you place it.

In addition, thanks to the wireless connection SmartShare and Miracast you can quickly transfer content from your mobile or computer. As if that were not enough, it offers a brightness of 2,500 lumens and all this in a very portable format, which even includes a handle to transport it comfortably between rooms.

Epson EH-LS300B – More Indoor Lumens

The most advanced projector in the input range of Epson is his LS300B, which has a power of 3,600 lumens so you can project what you need, even in daylight conditions or in bright environments (as long as it’s indoors).

Otherwise, it includes the same functionalities of the EH-12: function Smart tv via Android TV and Yamaha sound system. The only thing that changes is that its widest screen format only reaches up to 120 inches, maintaining the maximum resolution of Full HD: 1080 p.

The best laser projectors on the market

The mid and high range of the laser projectors greatly increases image quality, resolution and energy efficiency. We are talking about very advanced devices with which you can have a real home theater, as long as you can afford them.

Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector: the closest thing to the mid-range

The solution of Xiaomi for the market of laser projectors it is this model which has an amazing projection distance. You can go from 42 to 150 inches with very little clearance (5 to 50 cm) from the wall, which makes it ideal for smaller rooms where there is not much distance from the wall.

In terms of color, its 3000: 1 native contrast offers a quality similar to that found in movie theaters and comes with Android TV and a handy remote for using voice controls. A pity that its native resolution only reaches 1080p. (although it supports 4K) because it would have been one of the more interesting options on the list.

LG HU810PW: cinematic 4K resolution

LG is another of the manufacturers that has a wider range of laser projectors. One of the most recommended is its HU810PW, a device that has resolution 4K UHD (3840 X 2160) and the system Lens shift, which is able to focus the image on the entire screen evenly.

Its screen width is one of the largest on the market, with a size of up to 300 inches and 2,700 lumens that offer great luminosity even in bright spaces. And to put the icing on the cake, it has Smart TV functions thanks to webOS 5.0, with which you can play content from the main streaming platforms.

Sony VPL-FHZ75 – 1080p image quality

Thinking something else about the users professionals, and even in educational settings, Sony has a range of efficient laser projectors with high image quality. The Japanese firm offers a 1080p quality device with a compact design and a screen size that ranges from 40 to 600 inches, making it perfect for large rooms.

Specifically, the VPL-FHZ75 offers a wide range of possibilities for all types of audiovisual installations, classrooms, auditoriums and any other professional application that requires a large screen size.

LG HU85LA: one step further

The more advanced option from LG It is a projector that has functionalities very similar to the model we have mentioned above: 4K UHD resolution (3840 X 2160), mode Smart tv and a high brightness level of 2,700 lumens.

Where then are the differences to the HU810PW? Well, mainly in its design, more stylized and with textiles to make it more friendly to the eye and also in the inclusion of the HDR10 standard that improves the reproduction of content and color in compatible series and movies.

BenQ V6000i: the best color

The high end of BenQ part with him V6000i, a laser projector capable of reproducing 4K UHD content natively and that has the aforementioned technology HDR 10 which already include many mid- and high-end televisions. In addition, it comes with Smart TV mode thanks to the inclusion of Android TV.

But its great asset is in the reproduction of color, thanks to its way CinematicColor capable of highly accurate projections up to 100 inches in size.

Sony VPL-GTZ380: ‘true’ 4K for the most demanding

We finished with the high end of Sony, a projector capable of reaching 10,000 lumens of power so that projecting in almost any light condition, even outdoors in full sun, is a reality. Its 16,000: 1 color contrast is a clear indicator that this is a premium product, which could compete with movie theaters.

But the best thing is that VPL-GTZ380 It has a ‘true’ native 4K resolution, that is, it reaches up to 4096 x 2160 pixels. The only downside that we could put is that being a projector focused on the professional sector, it does not have Smart TV functions, which makes up for it with a wide variety of rear connections. But if that doesn’t matter to you, this device is the best you can take home with you today.

Image quality has to be paid for

As with most tech gadgets, the higher we raise the bar for technical features, the more the price goes up. This is especially noticeable in laser projectors, where there is no such thing as a ‘mid-range’ and we go from basic models to very premium ones with very advanced functionalities.

Therefore, if you want to test these projectors without spending too much, you only have to bet on the input range of EpsonWhich are the cheapest options on the market, although they forego 4K resolution along the way. If you can go a little further, the next alternative to consider would be the LG HU810PW, which offers smart features and 4K quality.

And if you are a demanding user who wants the best of the best, your best choice will be Sony VPL-GTZ380. Sony’s highest range gives you the best imaginable image quality, 4K resolution and lumens to spare for projecting both indoors and outdoors.