Why is indoor cycling nothing like outdoor cycling? That’s the question that triggered the creation of TiltBike.

Today there are countless exercise bikes, and a few quite advanced home cycling simulators.

But none can accurately reflect key aspects of outdoor cycling, such as inclination and inertia in turns, hills and slopes.

This can change with TiltBike, the most realistic exercise bike ever designed. Take a look at the video to verify:

Until a few years ago, stationary bikes They were just that: bikes anchored to the ground where all you could do was pedal, applying more or less resistance to the pedals.

TiltBike is a complete cycling simulator that reflects aspects until now never seen in this type of machine, such as the inclination in the turns, and the associated inertia.

A complex elastomer-based system allows the bike to lean without falling. At the same time it produces an inertia, depending on the force applied by the cyclist.

This inertia is also reflected in the front or rear, to simulate climbing, or going down a hill at breakneck speed.

According to account New Atlas, TiltBike includes sensors scattered throughout the bike, which collect a thousand times per second the movements of the pedals, the inclination, the brakes, and the position of the body, among other parameters.

This data is transmitted to games and training software and reflected in the virtual rider, on a television screen.

Vibrating electromagnetic wheel reflects terrain textures. It also has joysticks to move through the menus of games and applications.

TiltBike will be compatible with well known cycling training software such as Zwift, RGT and Trainer Road.

From what we can see in the video, it seems to deliver on everything it promises. The rocking of the bicycle to the left and right when pedaling, and the position of the body in the turns convince.

If you are interested, unfortunately you will still have to wait a bit. TiltBike’s launch date is set for the end of next year. Pricing has yet to be revealed.

You have more information at their website.