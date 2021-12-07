Dec 07, 2021 at 18:18 CET

EFE

The Mossos d’Esquadra they investigate an alleged homophobic aggression against a young man occurred on Monday morning in the Calle de la Diputació, in the Eixample district of Barcelona. As reported on Tuesday by Catalan police sources, the boy was “attacked from behind, with a hit on the head to the shout of ‘fag’“, by a group of men who asked him for tobacco.

When he answered that he did not smoke, several of the members of the group turned on him, when he had already resumed the march and beat him from the back. According to his testimony, he fell to the ground in blood. Another young man helped him and notified the emergency services. The young man went tolying in a public hospital from the Catalan capital.

The young man echoed the facts through his social networks and, upon learning of what happened, the Mossos contacted him to offer him the opportunity to report the events. This Tuesday the young man filed the complaint and the police force has already started the investigation to clarify what happened. The agents have also explained that they are working to identify, locate and detain the alleged assailants.

The Councilor for Citizenship Rights of the Barcelona City Council, Marc Serra, has reacted on the networks to this new homophobic aggression and has ensured that the Office for Non-Discrimination has activated its protocols to offer legal and psychosocial support to the victim.