“The music festival has always sought to bring the best of concert music; With the pandemic, we have reached new audiences, not only in Mexico, but also in other parts of the world such as France, Spain, the United States and Latin America, ”explained Ricardo Bernal, president of the festival’s board of directors.

In addition to the concerts that are offered in the framework of the Morelia Music Festival, Verónica Bernal Vargas, director, mentions about the realization of educational workshops for children of the EMAUS home; for the festival it is important to promote art through music to our children and with the help of our invited artists we can achieve this goal.

Scenarios such as the Morelos Theater, the Clavijero Cultural Center, the Matamoros Theater and the Municipal Palace of Morelia will be the places where this festival can be experienced. Exponents such as the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México, Álvaro Bitrán (cello) and Nargiza Kamilova (piano), Voz en Punto (tribute to Cri Cri), are some of the guests at this 33rd edition of the festival.