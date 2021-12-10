Physical activity undoubtedly has a positive impact on the health of the body; However, it can be especially beneficial in certain conditions or pathologies. Thus, a recent study indicates that the more physical activity, the greater the reduction in the risk of morbidity and mortality in those with cardiovascular diseases.

Physical activity: more is better with cardiovascular disease

Although physical activity is always recommended in all age groups and in the event of any disease, being able to adapt it to the particularities of who performs it; a recent study evaluated more than 142 thousand participants during 6.8 years to identify the benefits of moderate to vigorous physical activity on morbidity and mortality in healthy individuals, with elevated levels of cardiovascular risk factors, or with cardiovascular disease present.

I know took confounding factors into account such as the consumption of alcohol and smoking, the intake of proteins, fats and carbohydrates, the presence of kidney diseases, arrhythmias, hypothyroidism and others; and physical activity was classified as inactive and four groups from the lowest to the highest level of physical activity.

The results show that in healthy individuals moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity offers benefits, however at a certain level the positive effects stabilize and a greater volume of physical activity does not provide extra benefits.

Something similar happens with those with cardiovascular risk factors present. However, the participants with diagnosed cardiovascular disease benefit from higher volumes of physical activity and the reduction in the risk of morbidity and mortality is constant.

That is the higher the levels of physical activity, the greater the benefits that those with cardiovascular disease have.

Therefore, it must encourage exercise to obtain positive effects and reduce the risk of morbidity and mortality in all people, but especially in those with cardiovascular diseases.

