“From another galaxy and from my city”, the work is titled, the largest in the region at 70 meters high. Its creators are the visual artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga.

“We spent a month in this adventure. They were 18 days of work and the rest were days dedicated to logistics or because we had delays due to problems with the wind and rain,” said Zuriaga.

The rosarino horizon will be another from this gesture towards the forward of the PSG.

(SEBASTIAN GRANATA / AFP)



Messi, 34, won his seventh Ballon d’Or this year, more than any other footballer in the world. The selected one obtained with an infrequent advance the pass to the World Cup of Qatar-2022. He adds 80 goals as the greatest historical striker of the national team.

The Albiceleste captain guided the Argentine team that last July won the Copa América after 28 years of drought.

“The biggest challenge was the size of the drawing and that it was made on a building under construction, which did not have an elevator and you had to lift things by forklift. It was also an important challenge to work on the perspective of the image for passers-by from a long distance.”, Said the muralist.