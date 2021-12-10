The money of the future

The apocryphal phrase dictates that “the true fuel of Formula 1 is not gasoline but money.” Orphan of father and mother shows a reality that has resulted in the appearance or disappearance of teams in recent decades. But F1 has just struck a vein … digital.

And it turns out that everything that digitality touches ends up being transformed in a massive way. Smartphones arrived and our way of working, producing and communicating changed. The mp3s arrived and turned the music industry upside down. Netflix changed the paradigm of film and television. Amazon mutated the way we shop. Half of the vacation beds available in our coastal cities are no longer in hotels but in apartments accessible through AirBnB. From the moment you manage your bank’s App on your phone, they have banded branches by handfuls, and by typing on the same screen you order food delivery, taxis, purchases of new or used things … The line is endless, and in this transformation It was the turn of something you carry in your pocket: pasta, butter, twine, fly, parné, jurdeles …

Money is transforming. Instead of being printed, extracted from the gold standard or from some metrics from the European Central Bank, it is being mined on computers all over the planet. It is for its novelty that the companies in charge of launching this type of binary banks need to be in the public imagination, and silently and little by little they are sneaking into Formula 1. Aston Martin has an agreement with Crypto.com, the stickers of the FTX exchange are visible from the onboard cameras of the Mercedes, Alfa Romeo has an arrangement with Socios.com or Williams collaborates with Omnitude to create digital products in this way. Red Bull and McLaren are sponsoring the Tezos coin, and Alpine released NFTs (digital store of value products) based on their street cars.

From this multiplication of binary loaves and fishes, about three billion euros come out worldwide.

Even Alpha Tauri goes much further. Not only does he have an agreement with the Fantom coin, but his first sword, Pierre Gasly, took out in the company of this company digital tokens around him. The 353 units, 350 ‘vulgar’ and 3 very exclusive, were sold out in just fifteen minutes; some reached the figure of 60,000 euros. These digital tokens or ‘coins’ can be redeemed for limited serial collectible images, driver related products, or even VIP racer encounters. More paradigmatic is the case of Crypto.com. The North American company based in Singapore reached a commercial agreement with Liberty Media to sponsor Formula 1. The lot, valued at just over 100 million euros for three years, included static advertising, the sponsorship of the Sprint classifications, and the award for the best forward of the season, a table that at the end of this article was led by Fernando Alonso.

The announcement of this agreement was made public on July 1, 2021. Since then, and until the race in Qatar, the value of its currency, the CRO, has multiplied its value almost by nine. Whoever put in 1,000 euros in summer, before December will collect 9,000. From this multiplication of the binary loaves and fishes comes a phenomenal quantity of pasta that is valued at around three billion euros throughout the planet. This is twice the Gross Domestic Product of Spain for a season. The best thing numerically is not this; the best thing is that it is estimated that this will continue to multiply over the next few years … and the crypto technology of money already has a first-rate seat in Formula 1.

Motorsports is the most expensive sport in creation and no one escapes that he’s a hungry money gobbler. In the 70-80s it was Marlboro, Camel, Gauloises, Rothmans, John Player Special, Benson & Hedges. At the turn of the century, they were replaced as a source of income by various technology companies such as AT&T, HP, Compaq, Telefonica, Orange or Vodafone. The witness was taken up more after his departure by banks such as Santander, ING, HSBC or RBS, and almost all of them fled after having their own problems to leave the bodies of many cars a little bare. For their part, the automobile brands, a classic in F1, have been and have always been to the detriment of their future in the automotive market.

This market is a minefield at the expense of Dieselgate, the emergence of green and its harsh regulations, Tesla dynamite and electric cars. If you add the microchip crisis to all this, their managers walk around like a headless chicken without really knowing how, when and where all this is going to end. The heads of the teams scratch their headsThey look at their shoes, and when any good offer comes in with a good bundle under their arm, they smile and reach out with an open hand.

There will be those who think that they do not like this about the crypto market, but if so, they should get used to it because it is what will dictate many of the great steps of the economy in the next decade. Seen from the other side, exponential growth is estimated within the next few years in this matter. There are few transnational advertising markets like Formula 1 and the most advantageous in this subject are those of Crypto.com. Not only do they sponsor Formula 1 but also the UFC fighting league (Connor McGregor’s) has ‘bought’ the Los Angeles Lakers stadium or spreads butter over Italian Calcio or Paris Saint Germain. One of the axes of its sponsoring policy was to seek representatives of a planetary order, media, and without too much national roots; They were looking for, looking for, global advertising platforms, or failing that, with multinational incidence … and in that there are few like Formula 1.

For this reason, it would not be surprising that in the future, and observing how the audience grows from time to time, that this increases, the existing cryptocurrencies increase their presence or even others arrive either permanently or temporarily. As we have already seen temporary promotions of films such as Star Wars, James Bond or Ocean’s 12, crypto money companies launch new tokens, NFT digital products, credit cards or services and this will end up being reflected in Formula 1. In the words of Kris Marszalek, the Crypto.com chew, “The next decade belongs to crypto” and this is going to have a reflection in the economy and in the business of sports and this specialty.

No one should escape a data parallel to all this. Within sports, there will be those who argue that eSports are sports or not, but no one doubts the convergence of the real and the binary in the economic-social plane. If ePilots dream of driving cars in the real world and asphalt cars are tested and experimented on in simulators technically derived from video games, few notice the Cartesian axis of all this fuss: money. It is estimated that in the world there are about 3,200 million gamers, and the global average of spending of each one of them travels between 100 and 200 euros per year. Do the math. Well, all of them will soon go through the Metaverse, which is not only the latest invention of Mark Zuckerberg, but a virtual space in which many companies such as Nike, Reebok, Coca Cola or Gucci are already investing. The idea is that you put on some virtual reality glasses and you can meet with coworkers, friends, see the Sistine Chapel, or play video games in a chronic mega-environment to the real world … Real world? Virtuality? Car races? The possibility is already being investigated that with those chirimbolos stuck in your face you can buy a ticket to the Italian Grand Prix, for example, where you can choose a seat and watch the race from there even if you do not move from your living room. All this will be financing, buying and selling and stimulated by digital money because it starts from analogous technological principles: the blockchain, father and mother of crypto money, which is just one of its products.

So we have the new sponsorships, technological connection with the virtual, video games, simulators, new forms of entertainment starting from the old and already known, and the key to everything: money, fresh money. Although a budgetary limit is going to be imposed on the teams, when more liquidity arrives – if it does arrive – those limits will end up moving as has happened in the American football league. yankee, which has never grown so much and never made so much money.

David Moreno brings us the preview of the final race of this season.

At the beginning of the beginning of the pasta a Roman gave a chicken in exchange for a melon; That was the bargaining chip, there was no other. Later the gold arrived, later the gold contained in standardized pieces, the currency was invented. Someone came up with the idea of ​​taking the precious metal out of those coins and endowing them with their equivalent value. The Chinese invented banknotes, then the almost disappeared check arrived today and from there we jump to the fact that today most of the operations we do are virtual, either by bank transfer, Bizum, or credit cards. Despite having it, you have it, in the 21st century you hardly touch your money anymore. When the plastic one arrived, many looked at it strangely. They held the Visas with both hands, looked at them in front and behind and asked, “And where is the money here?”.

Well, the same thing is happening with crypto money in this third decade of the XXI. In the same way that we have stopped using metal because electronic is more efficient, this new iteration of value is gradually creeping under the crack of the door so that in a while it ends up displacing what is known and extended today . And for now, Formula 1 and speed are doing very well. It is not unheard of for F1 trade association director Ben Pincus to say that “We are exploring the world of cryptocurrency, an area in which we are very interested”. He has smelled the pasta from afar. And he is not the only one who has sniffed this necessary fuel.