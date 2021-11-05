These are some of the aspects that we appreciate in this return of Formula 1 to Mexico for the Grand Prix, which has won the recognition of being the best of the motorsport season five times.

The encounter with the most beautiful avenue in Mexico

Reaching Reforma avenue can always be chaos, but being there many things in the world tend to be forgotten, even the journey that many of us have to get there, and that is because the sculptures, the modern skyscrapers or the beautiful gardens that adorn one of the most representative avenues of a cosmopolitan Mexico City, no longer as French-style as Don Porfirio once imagined.

The children and the full house.

While everything is forgettable when you’re there, walking through the crowd that came to see the Red Bull Show Run was quite a journey. I explain, as in any event that is respected in the CDMX there are several sellers of memorabilia, people running and angry people, but to all this, we add the number of children who are fans of the pilot, who proudly cry or wear the polo shirt of ‘Checo’ or the famous wings of the energy drink.

A panorama that, although it sounds somewhat cumbersome, is quite pleasant, since it enjoys a certain kindness in contrast to the thunderous engines that were just threatening to make a presence.

The section between the Angel of Independence and Diana the Huntress was the setting where Pérez showed off with his family.

A loud performance and tireless chorus

Coming to the Red Bull-sponsored show without earplugs can be a mortal sin or the greatest act of love done by an assistant and this depends entirely on how much you appreciate your ears (if you go to the racetrack it is a staple item) or how much you are used to noise – and no, I am not talking about the spirit of the V8- if not the presentation that had to be eaten with the presenters of the event, a few decibels less on the speakers would have been PER-FEC-TO. Could it be that one day we will have a regulation for this type of performance?

“Czech, Czech, Czech!” Nothing against the fans, loving a Mexican driver madly does not happen often and the Jalisco man has earned it hard, his talent and growth support him, there is no more.