There are different bikes to ride on different terrains. What if we could use a single wheel for all types of soils and climates?

Although many cyclists They use a bicycle for everything, for simple economy, there are banned territories, because the wheels cannot circulate there.

That is why there are street bikes, road bikes, Mountain bikes… The main difference is on wheels: more or less fine, with or without relief, depending on the type of size or the climate. It is not the same to shoot in the rain or on ice, than in the dry …

reTyre it is a modular bicycle wheel with rack which is suitable for all types of terrain. If you change the conditions … you change the tread. In this video you can see how it is done:

reTyre It is made up of a base rubber, suitable for city asphalt.

If you are rolling down the street and suddenly you hit the field, all you have to do is engage the thick tread … with a zipper.

It seems like a strange and complicated method, but at least in video, it seems to work quite well.

The tread bands are carried in a backpack that you can carry on your back, or on the bike itself.

Removing and placing a tread takes just a minute. Here we are not talking about a prototype, but about a product that has been on sale for a couple of years now, and users seem to be very happy with it.

In addition to the rubber base, they are available four different types of tread: urban environment with snow, gravel and dirt roads, mud and slippery terrain, and lastly, ice.

With reTyre you can literally circulate on any type of terrain with any weather condition, with the same wheels.

If you are interested, the base rubber only costs 38 euros. The treads, between 38 and 74 euros. You have all the information in his web page.