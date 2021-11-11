We are used to seeing Bella Hadid flawless on the runway or posing in front of the cameras. However, on this occasion, he has put aside the image to which he has accustomed us to show us what he claims to be “his day to day for several years”. And it is that he has published several crying selfies on Instagram with which he has wanted to open up and send a message of hope to those who share his fight against mental health problems: “There is always light at the end of the tunnel. “

Bella Hadid has revealed to her more than 47 million followers on Instagram that she cries at night for years because of his mental health, which he describes as “a roller coaster of obstacles”. Gigi Hadid’s sister is one of the most recognized supermodels of the moment, which implies that she meets all the standards of what is understood by success in our western society. She’s pretty, rich and famous, and on paper she has pretty much everything anyone could hope for. That is also the image that she always projects. At least, until now …

It all begins as a result of a statement by Willow Smith in which she states that “people forget that everyone feels basically the same: lost, confused, not quite sure what they paint here“. This clip opens the batch of selfies of the model, which is also accompanied by a text in which she explains why she feels that “it is more and more difficult not to show your truth” in the social network.





That truth is that she has been suffering from nervous breakdowns and burnout for several years, which makes her end the day crying often, as the photos in the post show. That is why she knows, as she explains, that this type of disorder does not follow a linear evolution: “it has ups and downs and its lurching” but he wants everyone who needs to listen to know that “the roller coaster will sooner or later.” And, although she acknowledges that the threat of her going back to work is always there, it has helped her to be aware that she always improves, “whether in a few days, weeks or months, even if it is for an instant.”

The model has come a long way to find out and know that if you work hard enough on yourself, spend time alone to understand traumas and their triggers, as well as having a routine, “you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to manage it“, explained the American of Palestinian and Dutch origin.





Similarly, he has made a statement truly important in someone of Bella’s relevance: “Social media is not real. For those who are suffering, please remember this. And it is that, sometimes, all you need is to hear that you are not alone. So, from me to you, you are not alone. I love you, I see you and I listen to you, “Hadid wrote to his followers on the social network accused of being harmful to a substantial group of users.

Photos | @bellahadid