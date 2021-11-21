It is undeniable that GTA: The Trilogy it was one of the most anticipated launches for the last quarter of the year. Players were to have the opportunity to return to GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, but in remastered versions to adapt them, to a certain extent, to current times. Rockstar promised multiple visual firsts and sadly, the entire collection conveys low quality in many ways.

What is happening with GTA: The Trilogy is similar to the storm that fell upon Cyberpunk 2077 at the beginning of the year. Both cases were totally unexpected, as the companies behind it boasted an unblemished reputation for delivering outstanding quality titles. The Rockstar issue is even more embarrassing because some modders got ahead of them to fix the GTA: The Trilogy.

This week, amidst the controversy surrounding the game, various modders from the game community Grand Theft Auto they launched their first mods for GTA: The Trilogy. There are several proposals, all of them dedicated to improving the work of Grove Street Games, the studio responsible for the remastering. One of the most outstanding fix the faces of Claude Speed ​​and Tommy Verceti, the protagonists of GTA 3 and GTA Vice City, respectively.

The faces created by Grove Street Games have been widely criticized, mainly because they look like something out of cartoons. Thus, the mod, created by NotDoctorMike, tries to respect as much as possible the faces of the original games, but with a much more detailed three-dimensional model. You can see the final result for yourself in the following images:

Other mod that has been welcomed with open arms improves, and significantly, the rain effect of GTA San Andreas. In the remastering it is terrible, it must be said. Finally, there are also some efforts by recover the soundtrack full of GTA Vice City, which is one of the most iconic in the history of videogames and that lost several themes in GTA: The Trilogy.

For now, these are some of the solutions available for GTA: The Trilogy. Obviously, they can only be installed on the PC version.

Rockstar apologizes for GTA: The Trilogy

From Rockstar Games they transmit that they are already working to resolve all those details they have ruined their latest release. “The Grand Theft Auto series, and the games that make up this iconic trilogy, are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. Updated versions of these classic games were not released in a state that is compliant with our own quality standards, or the standards our fans expect. We have ongoing plans to address technical issues and improve each game in the future, “they mentioned.