Despite its ten years on the market, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim remains an attraction for modders and a blank canvas to experience all kinds of creations. One of those modders seems to have thought of what Skyrim would look like with Borderlands art style And he started to work. The result is a completely unique way to experience the world of Skyrim.

Although at first it seems a bad idea to combine the Bethesda game with the graphic style of Borderlands, which has an iconic personality for its type of experience and universe, the truth is that nothing manages to tarnish the beauty of the world of Skyrim. In fact, you don’t feel bad about Cell-shaded Borderlands style with heavily edged edges. Perhaps, what is most out of tune is the recreation of the sky and clouds, but it is an option that can be deactivated, says the creator of this mod. Take a look at the trailer.

Contrary to what it might seem at first, this change in graphic style does not make the game look comical, as in the case of Borderlands. It does feel a little warmer and less adult to use this color palette and lower that more adult point that the classic style gives, but it seems like a good way to rediscover the Bethesda game.

This mod is still in beta, but it aims to cover all aspects of the game in its final version, from the Skyrim universe itself, to enemies, items, weapons and armor, etc. If you want to try this first version, you can download it and know the rest of the details of the mod through the Nexus Mods website.

Of course, this mod works with all versions of Skyrim released to date, including the Anniversary Edition released this past November 11 on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the game. Specifically, this version includes hundreds of other mods of bonus content Created by the community and available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S other than PC.