Although hardly anyone talks about him anymore, Konami keep working hard to improve eFootball. A few weeks ago they announced that their mobile version would be delayed indefinitely, so to compensate users, they will now be releasing a new patch for PES 2021 in its mobile version.

Via Twitter, the official account of Konami Spain shared the following:

eFootball # PES2021 Mobile will receive a new patch (v5.6.0) that will update the licensing data to reflect the new season. Live updates and new POTW agents are also planned to be released in the future. All the details in this thread 👇https://t.co/vaufEwgiVt – KONAMI Spain (@KONAMI_ES) November 26, 2021

In the thread that comes within the tweet, Konami once again apologizes for all the inconvenience caused by eFootball, and reiterate that they continue to strive to improve it. In the same way, they will be giving away 400 thousand game points to all those who finish the tutorial before next December 2.

Editor’s note: At this point, the best Konami can do is just call off everything they’re doing eFootball-wise and really rethink exactly where they’re going to lead the franchise. Hopefully in the future they can fix all these problems.

Via: Konami