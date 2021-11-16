Streaming gaming platforms are becoming more and more popular, and there is no doubt that the most relevant of all right now is Xbox Game Pass. It’s a great option to play a selection of high-level games on your console or PC using your Internet connection. But It is also the future of video games, as it does not depend on any specific device to play.

In fact, you can also play on your mobile if you have one Game Pass subscription. Of course, to have a close gaming experience, the ideal is to use a controller. And if you already have an Xbox one, you don’t have to look any further, because with This high-quality stand from PowerA has everything you need, and it costs 18 euros.

Last updated on 2021-11-16. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although it is true that there are different options to play with your mobile, such as the Joy-Con style controllers of Nintendo Switch, or some small format controllers, the truth is that these in the end do not offer us a game experience of the same level.

On the other hand, it is also true that we can buy a mobile support for the Xbox controller for a few euros in AliExpress or even in Amazon. But keep in mind that nowadays mobiles are getting bigger and heavier, and that we need a strong and stable support to be able to play without worries and comfortably.

Really the PowerA Moga 2.0 is worth betting on. It is the new version of a mobile support for the Xbox controller that has sold thousands of units and has swept Amazon in sales. But the new version has some improvements, and costs only a couple of euros more, so it is worth opting for this new model.

Unlike other similar products, this accessory has been developed in conjunction with the Xbox design team. It has two tilt axes to change the angle and position of the phone, thus being able to adapt it to the way we are playing, since standing on the subway is not the same as lying in bed.

In any case, once the mobile is fixed on the support, which has pads to firmly hold the smartphone, we just have to place it in the center of gravity about the command. Due to the design of the support, the balance of weights means that we can play comfortably without feeling that we are holding a large load and without tiring our hands.

Its price is 18 euros, but its good quality makes it an interesting purchase if you want to play with your mobile and are looking for a high-level support for the Xbox controller. Ideal for native smartphone games or to play Game Pass on mobile, Or until to have the mobile always in front when you play directly with your Xbox.

