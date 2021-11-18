The mobile market will reach prepandemic levels in 2022

At least that is what we have known now, and it is that it seems that at last the indicators of the smartphone market are seeing their trend change to give us good news for 2022. These will translate into the best sales levels since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Return to the prepandemic levels

Before the pandemic, the smartphone market had a good time, but this, although the demand for phones has partly increased, has ended up leading to a slowdown in sales, precisely because of that component bottleneck that is affecting various fabrics productive. Now we echo one of the latest prediction made by TrendForce, and that summarizes what the smartphone market will be during the next year 2021. And without a doubt they are good news the ones that bring us.

Since they expect the production volume of smartphones to reach 1,390 million units. If so, the market growth in 2022 with respect to 2021 it would be 3.8%, so that without doubt the upward trend in the sale of smartphones would be consolidated. In fact they have ventured to detail a Top 5 of the main mobile manufacturers worldwide. According to this prediction, Samsung would once again be the first manufacturer globally, with 276 million units sold, as well as a market share of 20%

It would be on its heels with 243 million units sold and a market share of 18%. Quite close to each other they would complete the Top 5and, so in this case there would be no major changes in the Top 5 of sellers in 2022 compared to how 2021 will close. The highest year-on-year growth in sales compared to 2021 would be harvested by Xiaomi, with a growth of 15.8%. While Samsung would be the manufacturer with a more moderate growth, with 1.1%.

Chinese manufacturers will be more dependent on the global market

The report of TrendForce points out that Chinese manufacturers will have to put special emphasis on growth in the international market. And is that is not expected that Mobile demand grows in the Chinese market, so these manufacturers will be forced to look for positive points in their balance sheets outside their borders, with an international market that is subject to more ups and downs and that above all continues to look for someone to occupy all the space left by Huawei’s business, Everytime is smaller.

The report points out that Xiaomi will be the manufacturer that takes the most advantage of the global market to grow. It is expected that in 2022 the market of smartphones with 5G connectivity reach 660 million units, being 47.5% of the total number of phones on the market. So the market recovery is confirmed, reaching levels in 2022 similar to those we saw in 2019.