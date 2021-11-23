The South Korean company has managed to take advantage of the situation to achieve Benefits this year 2021. If the company is known in depth, this is no surprise, since there are many brands that depend on her to carry out the production of their respective smartphones.

Main provider

Samsung is not only dedicated to the development of various technological devices, but also to the chip making. For this reason, certain firms need the help of the Asian company.

Specifically, with regard to the sale of chips during the third quarter of this year 2021, the brand has reached a growth of 40% compared to last year. Quite a considerable increase. In fact, the figure amounts to exactly 26 billion won, which is equal to about 20 billion euros.