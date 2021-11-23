The crisis in the technology sector produced by chip shortage It is nothing new, as it has been generating headaches for several months. In the field of mobile telephony, manufacturers They are also being harmed, except for one very special case: Samsung.
The South Korean company has managed to take advantage of the situation to achieve Benefits this year 2021. If the company is known in depth, this is no surprise, since there are many brands that depend on her to carry out the production of their respective smartphones.
Main provider
Samsung is not only dedicated to the development of various technological devices, but also to the chip making. For this reason, certain firms need the help of the Asian company.
Specifically, with regard to the sale of chips during the third quarter of this year 2021, the brand has reached a growth of 40% compared to last year. Quite a considerable increase. In fact, the figure amounts to exactly 26 billion won, which is equal to about 20 billion euros.
Similarly, the company’s overall revenue has increased by 74 million won, which is about 55 billion euros. This represents an evolution of 10.5% compared to the previous year.
It could be better
As regards the smartphone manufacturing And despite having benefited from it, Samsung has also seen first-hand the effects of the semiconductor crisis.
Although its two new folding mobiles have broken sales records, the Korean company has not exceeded the number of mobile phones sold in the past year 2020 during this same time period.
The quantity was established at 80.4 million units, while the third quarter of this year has reached 72 million devices sold. Not that this means many losses for the company, but it is an indication of the current situation.
Not just chips
Samsung not only makes a cut from the sale of chips, but also from the OLED displays that incorporate the new Apple iPhone 13 and those that are responsible for manufacturing.
This is a sign of the self-sufficiency of the Korean technology giant, which continues to remain firm in the market thanks to the demand from your customers and at the same time competitors. In this way, you ensure that your earnings remain stable and without losses.