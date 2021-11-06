In My.Games you are in luck: the MMORPG Skyforge is having a key moment, with the premiere of the free content update Heart of steel. It is available right now on all platforms, including of course PC. And we are handing out some valuable codes To celebrate.

Each of the more than 100 keys Available gives access to the Heavenly Sanctuary pack, valued at 24.99 euros. It includes variants of divine forms (skins, to understand us) for Khelb-Tal, Bjorn, Wakan, Anthelion and Sombra; as well as 10,000 Argents, 14 days of premium subscription and 1 rebirth star.

If you are interested in getting one of those packs, all you have to do is go to the delivery portal and enter your address email. Once you receive it, enter the Skyforge website with your game account and enter your profile. From there, select “redeem a promo code” and enter the code that has reached your mailbox in “activate a promo code or beta key”.

You have until October 2023 to do this, so you know: no rush. But they are not forever. If you dare to play Heart of Steel next, you will find that there are two new dungeons to continue the story of the game and a PvP arena. It is time to enter the Laboratory of Wynd, father of the mechanoids, to stand up to him, before competing in an underground arena. Sounds good? It seems.