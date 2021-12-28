The MMORPG Ashes of Creation will bring its world to Unreal Engine 5

The MMORPG Ashes of Creation from Intrepid Studios will make the leap to Unreal Engine 5 with the aim of launching sometime in 2022.

Ashes of Creation is an open world online RPG that changes dynamically with player actions. Cities will rise and fall in the land of Verra.

The title promises a variety of main and secondary missions as the NPCs adapt in real time to what is happening from day to day.

Now the studio has chosen to bring its work to the latest graphics engine in Unreal Engine 5, as can be seen in the first video presentation of the title.