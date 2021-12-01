Already smells like MIUI 13, as shown by the different changes that Xiaomi is making in the latest MIUI betas. This time the MIUI 12 logo has changed and the MIUI 13 animations are details, but they give clues about what the company is already preparing.

Changes in the betas that announce the arrival of MIUI 13

Xiaomi is one of those companies that gives some clues about what is to come. MIUI 13 is about to be released and has made quite a considerable change in the design of MIUI 12 making it go from a color gradient to a silver color.

They are subtle changes, but what prepare the ground for the landing of the new version of one of the most popular customization layers in the Android world.





Another change that has been observed in the last betas is the appearance of a symbol in a square format that rotates in the middle of the screen. This, predictably, would be the loading screen that would be integrated into MIUI 13.

Keep in mind that they are new elements that have been introduced in the last betas, It is not for this reason that they will end up in the final version, but they do give us many clues as to where Xiaomi is going in this new layer of customization.

More information | Xiaomi UI