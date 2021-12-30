We analyze in Cinemascomics the DVD of The Mitchells Against the Machines, the latest wonder from Sony Pictures Animation.

In Cinemascomics we have reviewed the home edition on DVD from The Mitchells Against the Machines, the award-winning animated film written and directed by Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls) and Jeff Rowe (Disenchantment), which is now on sale in stores only on DVD, as well as being available for rent and digital sale. The animated film produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and developed by Sony Pictures Animation had its premiere exclusively on Netflix and is now being released on the physical market by Arvi Licensing in our country, which will also launch a Blu-ray edition of the film, at a date yet to be determined.

With more than thirty awards and nominations at international festivals, The Mitchells Against the Machines (Sony Pictures, 2021), stands as the latest Sony Pictures Animation marvel, which Arvi Licensing launches exclusively in physical format in Spain, with more than half an hour of additional content. Produced by Lord Miller, a tandem responsible for critical and public successes such as The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: A New Universe and its long-awaited sequel, the creative team formed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe gives us a fresh and original adventure for the whole family that cannot be missing from any real movie fan’s collection.

The Mitchells are a peculiar family caught in the middle of a road trip by the robotic apocalypse unleashed on the planet, orchestrated to rejoin as a family. However, when they see that the future of humanity depends on them, the marriage of Linda and Rick Mitchell and their children Katie and Aaron must put aside their differences and begin to listen and collaborate together. Although they are the rarest family in the world, they are the only ones capable of achieving the survival of the planet.

Written by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe, and directed by Mike Rianda (co-directed by Jeff Rowe), the animated film is produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kurt Albrecht, as well as executive produced by Will Allegra. , Louis Koo and Tin Lok. The original version features the voices of Abbi Jacobson (BoJack Horseman), Danny McBride (Alien: Covenant), Maya Rudolph (Who’s Killing the Dolls?), Olivia Colman (The Crown) and John Legend (La La Land). : The City of Stars), among others. While in the version dubbed in Spanish it has the voices of Leo Harlem (Father There Is No More Than One 2: The Arrival of the Mother-in-Law), María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) and Kira Miró (La Que Se Avecina), among others.

The film lasts 105 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 7 years of age, shown in its DVD version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The DVD review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Trailer:

Technical data:

PAL 2

16: 9

Audio: Spanish, English, Dutch and French Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles: Spanish, English, Arabic, Dutch, French and Hebrew.

Standard definition movie, 16 × 9 screen (1.85: 1).

Extra content:

Katie’s Closet from Forgotten Wonders: Katievision! (3 minutes):

Introducing Lindsey Olivares, the production designer, who. She explains what Katievisión consists of and how they used it to tell the story, focusing on how the protagonist feels. Thus, he tells about the different ideas that they considered and how they discussed them with the director, until deciding what would finally appear on the screen; explaining that the drawings made by the protagonist should seem imperfect, typical of a student who is still learning, although she puts a lot of dedication and enthusiasm into what she does.

Stupid Robots Trailer (2 minutes):

Director and co-writer Michael Rianda shows us the first short they made with Sony for the audience of the first test screening.

The original presentation of the Mitchell story (4 minutes):

Michael Rianda shows us the first storyboards they made for the film, which have basic animation and character voices and annotations to explain the action.

The Furbys scene, how? Why? (2 minutes):

Coordinator Guillermo Martínez explains that they were determined to do the Furby scene, so they were interested in the rights. Meanwhile, they considered other options, but none convinced them or liked them as much as the Furby. Also, they explain that it took them a long time to create all the stores in the mall, the giant Furby, and the destruction effects.

The World of PAL (2 minutes):

Story developer Caitlin van Arsdale explains that she loves the sequence in which Katie drives and Monchi goes ahead dodging the robots. Thus, it was a huge challenge for the team to try to imagine the world of PAL, wanting it to be totally opposite to that of the Mitchells.

How to do (4 minutes):

Two videos of homemade crafts so that anyone can make both puppets with socks as well as cupcakes with Katie’s face at home, step by step.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines: Or how a group of passionate little moments made a great animated film (13 minutes):

While we look at some initial sketches and designs of the characters, director and co-writer Michael Rianda explains that Sony Pictures Animation was looking for ideas, so he started looking for possible proposals for animated films to offer the studio, and ended up proposing to mix a crazy family with killer robots.

Co-director and co-writer Jeff Rowe says that when he got approval from Sony, he needed a writer, so he called him, because they were friends from high school. And they worked on the script for two or three years.

Once the script was finished, they set out to hire the best and most passionate team they could get. In this way, they tell us about the creative process, throughout the different phases of the project, including having to telework from their respective homes during confinement by Covid-19; and how was their experience considering that it was the first film for most of the team members, which was an advantage for Michael Rianda, because they were the most enthusiastic and the ones who contributed the most ideas.

Along with this, the voice cast describes the main keys of their respective characters, all of them based on the real family of director Michael Rianda. For their part, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller say they joined the project because it was a very funny and moving story, and because they loved that they had put everything unimaginable in the film, being involved from the heart. Thus, the director explains that they had a blackboard in the meeting room where they wrote down the things they wanted to do, making sure that the tape did not resemble anything that had already been done.