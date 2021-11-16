There has been a lot of talk about gaining muscle mass, what to do and how to train to make it possible.

There is a specific tip that has to do with gaining muscle mass and it is a mistake to follow it, but one that very few people take into account. This tip or this key It is limiting you a lot to get results, so we are going to tell you what it is and why you should stop making this mistake.

The number of repetitions is not the key to gaining muscle mass

It has been said that to gain muscle mass you should work around 60 or 80 percent of maximum intensity that you can do in your training.

This implies working in a repetition range of 6-15 more or less, with the 10 repetition range being the one that is most linked to the gain of muscle mass, at least this is what the latest scientific studies tell us.

What happens is that many people only focus on working with 10-12 reps hoping that only with this they will gain muscle mass, but this is a mistake.





This is a mistake that will limit you to gain muscle mass

Why? Well, why not only is the number of repetitions with which you work important, but what is really important is the degree of effort with that range of repetitions.

What good is doing 10 reps going to do, if you really can do a lot more. So what matters is not that you do ten, but do the maximum repetitions that you can leaving little margin, that is, until practically the failure.

All this is important because we know that to gain muscle mass what matters is to be close to muscle failure, that is, to stay one or two repetitions from failure, and this is what is really linked to muscle mass gain.

