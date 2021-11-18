The labeling of food products has changed over the years, as more information has been demanded regarding the nutritional information of the products.

One of the novelties of the labels has been the national Nutriscore labeling system, which It was intended to be a tool to distinguish healthy products from those that are not.

Recently, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) made a campaign through a video to promote the usefulness of its great bet, Nutriscore, to be able to eat healthier. But in the campaign it clearly shows that Nutriscore not the best option to be able to categorize different foods, and thus make the best choice.

An ad campaign that makes no sense

In the video we can see a reporter asking different consumers questions to see which products they would choose if they use the Nutriscore system to assess their healthiness.

Throughout the video gives the feeling that all consumers listed know which answer to chooseSince if the questions were asked to consumers who were not actors, the answers would be totally different.

In fact, the reporter mentions several times during the 2-3 minutes that the video lasts, that Nutriscore is only used to evaluate foods of the same category, This makes us think of something that is evident: the population does not take it into account and it can be confused.

Take soda and olive oil for example. Someone who has not been advised how to use this system, would have said that soft drink, categorized with B, according to Nutriscore, is healthier than olive oil, categorized with C.

This does not make any sense, if what the Ministry of Consumption and AESAN want to simplify the evaluation and choice between products, but what they do with this system is totally the opposite.

In short, we are going to see why we still cannot trust this food categorization system and why we still have to read all the nutritional information, which many people do not know how to interpret, as is the case of the first consumer they interview. .





What is Nutriscore labeling and how does it work

Nutriscore is a front-end nutritional labeling system to provide the consumer with information on whether or not that product is healthy. Imagine that it is like a nutritional traffic light, divided into five letters and colors, being A, in green, the healthiest option and E, in red, the worst, passing through the letters B, C and D (light green, yellow and orange, respectively).

Nutriscore’s main goal is to value products in the same category, which is creating confusion among consumers. What they try with this labeling is that you choose the healthiest option, in an easier way.

This is because heConventional labels are not always understood by consumers, as the meaning of the nutritional information or ingredients has not been explained to them.

Nutriscore was created by the Ministry of Consumption, led by Alberto Garzón, to facilitate this reading of conventional labels.





A labeling that has its mistakes but that can be improved

The controversy of olive oil labeling

The controversy of this labeling grows, especially one type of food in particular has created a stir, this is olive oil, rated C.

According to the AESAN, why olive oil makes a lot of sense, it has not been scored with a C grade for its content in monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, but because olive oil cannot be consumed without limits, in fact it must be consumed in moderation, there your note.

Although, it is not a note according to the benefits it has regarding health as long as its consumption is limited, in fact other countries such as France, Holland and Germany that follow a similar labeling, the note of olive oil is higher.

Because of his criticism, he led the Ministry of Consumption to remove the Nutriscore label on olive oil until a much more correct assessment can be made.

Labeling only works for single category foods

This can create a lot of confusion among consumers, and it is something that is being highly criticized. Take for example Some cookies with an A grade and a banana are not equally healthy products, but they are cataloged the same.

If the objective of Nutriscore is to reduce the incidence of obesity in Spain, this way of labeling by categories is a mistake, since the consumer can understand that bananas and cookies are just as healthy.

In a largely uninformed or misinformed world, Nutriscore labeling qualifies foods as healthy when they really are not, and vice versa.





Fresh produce has no labeling

One of the things that has surprised us the most is that fresh products do not have labelingOf course, the grade they would have would be that of group A, but this also creates confusion.

Some french fries are classified in group A or B, something that is not very coherent since they are cooked fried, reducing their healthiness.

This indicates that both French fries and a fresh product have the same note, so which of the two is healthier cannot be justified if you only take into account this labeling system.

A label with little information

One of the criticisms that this labeling system has received is that in Nutriscore we cannot know the amount of unhealthy fats, sugar or salt in that food, since we only see one letter and one color, which we have to trust.

If the objective was to facilitate the consumer’s choice, this labeling has not succeeded, since it masks many of the products that are not healthy by simply playing with the algorithm that follows.





In fact, processed or ultra-processed foods can change certain substances in order to change their Nutriscore labeling and thus be classified as healthy foods, when they really are not.

How to use Nutriscore to our advantage

Never compare foods of different categories

Comparing foods from different categories will not help you to make a good assessment, since Nutriscore is not able to compare different foods between them, but it is useful to compare the same foods with each other, such as olive oil.

The labeling of extra virgin olive oil will have a better rating than other types of oil, and that is what this way of labeling products can serve you.

Don’t just go by the Nutriscore label

This type of labeling should not make you stop looking at the other labels, as Nutriscore is not at all clear about whether this product is truly healthy, so we recommend that you keep looking at the nutritional information of the product until the errors that this labeling system has is solved.

Images | iStock.

Video | AESAN Agencia Esp Food Safety and Nutrition.