Magna gasoline stimulus

Magna gasoline will receive a 68.3% stimulus applicable to the Special Tax on Production and Services, for which consumers will pay $ 1.6185 pesos of tax per liter.

Premium gasoline stimulus

In premium gasoline a stimulus of 44.1% will be applied, that is, $ 2.4116 of tax per liter will be paid.

Meanwhile, for diesel it will be 47.32%, that is, consumers will pay $ 2.9611 of tax per liter.

According to these data, the IEPS support percentages for premium and premium gasoline are slightly higher compared to those previously applied.