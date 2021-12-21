It may appear that a roscón de reyes it has no trap or cardboard. Flour, egg, sugar, orange blossom water, candied fruit, almond and cream, if we want it to be filled, but it seems that Roscones de nata do not always end up filled with cream.





Nata seems, but nata is not. In the information that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, led by Alberto Garzon publish in your twitter account, warn of how to correctly identify if we are talking about an authentic roscón de reyes de nata.

The logically simple method is look at the nutritional information and in the labeling of the roscón. For this, they explain, the word “cream” must appear as the only ingredient in the filling. In addition, they point out, it must be shown as a total percentage of the roscón.

The cream, they continue “it must be made from cow’s milk and then include sugar and even some additives, preservatives or stabilizers “, all of them allowed for preservation reasons and to increase the durability of the product.

The trick is then that we see other elements in the composition of that ‘cream’. Yes palm oil, coconut oil and other vegetable fats appear, It will not be cream, but a mix of vegetable fats.

What may appear to be punctuality is, however, a relatively widespread practice in industry confectioner. The purpose is eminently economic because the cream is more expensive and more perishable than the preparations based on vegetable mix.

An alert that the OCU already launched in 2020 establishing a ranking of supermarket kings roscones where it also pointed out these differences in the ingredients. In any case, that it is not just cream does not mean that it cannot be tasty, but it does mean that it cannot be labeled as such at 100%.

