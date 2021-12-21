This is all you have to take into account to buy this Christmas a roscón de reyes with cream, the real thing.

Christmas is a very special time of the year, not only because of the gifts, but also because of the sweets, and one of the traditional sweets of this time is the roscón de Reyes, and you don’t have to wait for the arrival of the Magi to consume it.

In fact, large establishments are already beginning to sell the first Christmas Roscones de Reyes, some roscones in which there is a big difference between buying it in one establishment or another, and yet the OCU has already helped us to choose the best supermarket roscón at the beginning of this year, and they will surely do it again

In any case, now it is the Ministry of Consumption itself that gives us a series of tips so that we can buy the best roscón de reyes this season, and for this we must be clear about a single ingredient: cream.

Everything you need to know to recognize these holidays the #RoscónDeReyes from ‘cream, cream’ 🙃 pic.twitter.com/wcfH9gCurs – Ministry of Consumption (@consumogob) December 20, 2021

And it is that many of the Roscones de Reyes that are commercialized in the market have a common practice of replace the cream of the filling with a mixture of vegetable fats These include coconut, palm, and other oils mixed with hydrogenated fats, and you may be less interested now.

So the Ministry of Consumption affirms that you must take into account three factors when it comes to knowing if that roscón de nata that you are going to eat this Christmas it’s really cream.

One of the factors is see the ingredients, the labeling where the percentage of cream in the roscón de reyes should appear. Obviously we are interested in the percentage being as high as possible if what you want is a lot of cream on your roscón.

They also claim that the cream to be made from cow’s milk, although it can also contain sugar and some additives, preservatives and stabilizers.

They clarify that if in the labeling you see that it contains palm, coconut or other vegetable fats, It is not really cream, but it would be a mixture of vegetable fats.

So with these simple tips, you are sure to be able to choose the best roscón de reyes for this Christmas to avoid this common practice in roscones of substituting cream for a mixture of vegetable fats.