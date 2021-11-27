Who doesn’t like to use a good keyboard? It is not the same to have a keyboard than to have a mini mechanical keyboard with RGB lights that in addition to being very affordable (only 42 euros on this Black Friday) brings you convenience and an instant upgrade to your gaming setup. The market is full of options in keyboards but not all of them are fortunate to be so good and so cheap; a rarity to find a peripheral that meets both characteristics at the same time but the Ozone Gaming it does.

This mini mechanical keyboard with RGB lights has an ultra-compact, stylish design minimalist, as it maintains a simple, elegant appearance. It works with the most popular and widely used Operating Systems, that is, with Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux and Android. Therefore, in addition to how and affordable, it is also accessible for all types of users.

Last updated on 2021-11-26.

The Ozone Gaming keyboard features the technology antighosting up to six simultaneous keys. In addition, it is made up of mechanical switches outemu red which are basically the most ideal for gamers, this is thanks to their fast and silent response to each keystroke. They are also very durable and are guaranteed to withstand up to 50 million keystrokes. Due to its mini size it is lighter than average keyboards but it does not feel cheap, on the contrary, it is robust. And his RGB lighting It is the additional touch that counteracts the simplicity of the design, since in addition to illuminating you can also play with the direction, speed and intensity of the light.

Do you like action games? Quick-response games that require agile movement of your fingers and hands on the keyboard? Ozone Gaming is there for you, to withstand hours and hours of intense games with a very fast response that will help you improve the experience. You will love feeling the performance of the keys under your fingers.

It is very, very easy to use, you just have to connect it to your setup and that’s it. There are two ways to make that connection possible. First, the basic way is through a USB port, directly to your computer and the other is through Bluetooth 5.0; once you connect it you can have it and use it wherever you see fit, thanks to its portability and size you can move it very easily.

If you are looking to make an addition to your gaming clothing you no longer have to keep looking, this mini mechanical keyboard with RGB lights, small and minimalist look but very good performance and quick response is here, for only 42 euros in the middle of Black Friday. You will not regret making this small investment to improve your gaming equipment.

