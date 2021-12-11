EFE.- The accident of a trailer in Chiapas that has so far left 55 migrants dead and dozens injured revealed, once again, the very serious and complex crisis that the country is suffering and reflected the incapacity of the authorities.

These are the main keys to understanding what happened this Thursday, December 9, in one of the worst tragedies of this type in memory, and to understanding the migratory wave that the region is experiencing.

1. How was the accident?

The fatal accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. at kilometer 9 of the highway from Tuxtla Gutiérrez to Chiapa de Corzo.

The vehicle transported more than 160 overcrowded migrants of various nationalities such as Guatemala, the Dominican Republic or El Salvador in its two boxes.

According to testimonies and official inquiries, the migrants who were traveling in this vehicle entered the state of Chiapas from Guatemala for several days on roads and sidewalks and concentrated in San Cristóbal de Las Casas in different homes used by human traffickers.

Just an hour and a half after starting its journey, the truck overturned, leaving a tragic death toll and injuries.

2. Who were the deceased?

According to state Civil Protection, there were 55 deaths, five of them in hospitals.

In addition, the incident left 105 injured, 83 men and 22 women.

Most of the injured migrants traveling in the trailer were Guatemalans (95), although three people from the Dominican Republic were also counted, a Honduran, an Ecuadorian and a Mexican.

Four of them are still unknown where they came from.

Nineteen of the injured migrants were minors.

During his daily conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that a 16-year-old girl had died.

3. How many migrants have been intercepted in trucks?

Traveling crowded into trucks is one of the most dangerous forms of clandestinely crossing Mexico that migrants use after paying thousands of dollars to their coyotes or smugglers.

According to Efe’s own count based on statements from the National Migration Institute (INM), at least 5,800 migrants were intercepted from June to date in trailers and buses.

The vast majority of these – at least two-thirds – were found inside trucks in overcrowded and dehydrated conditions.

4. And what about the migrant caravans?

Another reflection of the tragedy suffered by the region are the migrant caravans, groups of people who go out together to confront the authorities.

Since the phenomenon began in the fall of 2018, various contingents have tried to reach the northern Mexican border, most of them starting from Central America.

In September there were four caravan attempts that were thwarted by the authorities a few kilometers after leaving Tapachula, a Mexican municipality on the border with Guatemala.

But a month and a half ago a caravan left from that same point that, after more than 1,000 kilometers, is about to reach the country’s capital, where they will seek to regularize the situation.

This contingent began as several thousand foreigners and now, exhausted after the long journey, it is only several hundred.

5. What criticism have the authorities received?

The migratory phenomenon has overflowed in the country, reflecting the inability to address the problem by the authorities.

The Mexican Government has garnered enormous criticism for its treatment of migrants and the current deployment of tens of thousands of elements of the Armed Forces on the northern and southern borders for control tasks, as part of cooperation on migration matters with the United States.

Some analysts attribute to the great vigilance of the authorities of certain migratory routes the fact that many foreigners today look for new routes and routes, often more dangerous, to cross the country. For example, doing it crammed into trucks.

In this context, the re-establishment this December of the US “Stay in Mexico” program, which forces foreigners to wait in Mexico while a court evaluates their asylum application, has been met with enormous disappointment and concern among the migrant community and activists.

Throughout these months, the Mexican government has insisted on addressing the causes of migration in Central America to curb the wave, even signing cooperation agreements with the United States to promote its development programs.

6. Do the figures reflect a migration crisis?

The region is undoubtedly experiencing an unprecedented migration crisis.

Mexican authorities have intercepted 228,115 migrants and deported 82,627 from January to October 2021, numbers not seen in more than 15 years.

In addition, 123,000 migrants have requested refuge in the first eleven months of 2021 in Mexico, another absolute record, since in previous years there were some 40,000 requests.

