Microsoft Teams has become a tool fundamental for many companies and schools, especially with the onset of the pandemic. And Microsoft does not stop doing improvements to this tool, and today it’s up to its app store called Microsoft Teams Store.

The new Microsoft Teams store: a development from scratch with a new aesthetic

Microsoft stand out of this new Teams store its development, since it has not been a simple update of the previous one. The new Microsoft Teams Store is part of a development from 0 with a new design more in line with the new design lines from Microsoft.

The first thing we will observe when entering the new store is a new home page what the set of applications teaches us designed for your organization, in addition to the most popular within this. There is also a new carousel at the top where you are stand out applications that may be interesting to you, and that will go updating frequently with new applications.

You will also find a series of smart recommendations in which it will suggest the use of applications that your colleagues already use in Teams. In addition, you will also see a collection of the applications More popular and used by Teams users that could help you in your work.

In this renovation we will also find a new section of categories. This will help us find the most useful applications easily, since this store has more than 1000 applications, and without a category section it can be tedious to scroll continuously to find new apps.

Finally, Microsoft is expected to release this new design to all users during the month of December. So if it hasn’t reached you yet, you’ll have to expect a bit to receive this new design and start using it in your organization.