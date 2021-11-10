Finally the rumors are over and the arrival on the market of the new Microsoft Surface Laptop SE is official, the product with which it will compete against others in the market.

Microsoft showed it with the cost that will be 249 dollars (about 5,000 pesos at the exchange rate) and that it will directly look for a place in front of the Chromebooks and school iPads.

To achieve a competitive cost, the Surface Laptop SE has a plastic casing, limited connectivity and a charging connector with the classic cylindrical port.

Microsoft integrated a webcam compliant, 11.6-inch screen for portability for everyone who goes to school.

The keyboard is the same size as the Surface Go 3 and exactly the same layout.

The resolution of the new Surface Laptop SE is 1366 x 768 and it will be the first 16: 9 Surface in over 7 years after they switched to 3: 2 in 2014.

What Microsoft didn’t tell you about Windows 11

Another aspect is that it will have 4 to 8 GB of RAM, a storage of 64 to 128 GB and an Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processor.

You will have the new Windows 11 SE installed that seeks to be the duo to win the competition in an educational combo.

Where will the sale start?

The Surface Laptop SE will begin its distribution in schools or other school premises in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Japan in early 2022.

It should be clear that the sale will not be for the public, but on a business level for the schools that want to obtain these products.

Over time it will reach more countries to have a better position in the market, but it is a great success for Microsoft in many ways.

This announcement of the new Microsoft Surface Laptop SE, came with the introduction of Windows 11 SE, the new competitor Chrome OS.