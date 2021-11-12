The Microsoft store is updated and increasingly similar to Steam

Several years ago, Phil Spencer made a commitment to PC users that he would improve the performance of the Microsoft Store, the Xbox client on the compatible platform, which was far from the standards seen in other clients of companies such as Valve, Ubisoft or CD Projekt RED.

However, step by step, it seems that Phil Spencer’s word is finally beginning to be reflected in the future of the store. Thanks to The Verge, we have known that the Microsoft Store is updated, increasingly resembling what we can see in other clients such as Steam, thanks to several aspects.

Through its Youtube channel, Microsoft itself has been in charge of making a compilation of all the news mentioned in The Verge article, the most notable being that, from the next official update of the Microsoft Store, the games will be They will be installed on our computers in the same way as on Steam, which will allow us to have access to all local files.

Several games disappear from the Microsoft Store and prevent them from being downloaded again

The latter will allow us to carry out one of the things that was most demanded from the Microsoft store: installing mods. In addition, we will also be given more options when choosing where and how we want to download a game, and navigation within the store itself will also be improved.

There is still no confirmation of when we will be able to see with our own eyes that the Microsoft Store is updated. However, from The Verge they assure that it is possible that we will see it before the launch of Halo Infinite takes place, on December 8.