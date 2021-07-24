Jorge Cárdenas, Mexican weightlifter, As he passed through the center of the Tokyo Olympic stadium, he removed his mask and made a face between the joy and the festivity brought by the Mexican delegation.

Cárdenas’s gesture was not well received by social networks and was also questioned in different live broadcasts for this disrespect to the instructions given by the organizing committee.

Jorge Cárdenas was notorious a few days ago when he did “the tiger’s jump” in one of the beds of the Olympic Village, from which the rumor arose that they were only for a single person and that he would not resist two people, in case would like to have sexual intercourse, this as a measure to inhibit the spread of coronavirus, which put the holding of these Olympic Games and the world as we knew it until the first third of 2020 in check.

Japan has declared a state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area , the largest city in the world with more than 33 million residents, given the increase in Covid-19 cases in recent hours, so health security measures have been redoubled.

The Mexican Olympic Committee has not yet ruled, the penalty would not be economic, but it could be expelled from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.