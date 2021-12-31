According to an analysis by Banco Base, the gains in 2021 were concentrated in the consumer discretionary sector, with an advance of 32%, although this sector only represents 1.3% of the index. For its part, the consumer staples sector, which has the highest weight in the index – 32% – had a 19% return.

The Stock Market with fewer and fewer companies

Despite the positive returns in the market, in the last three years, the number of issuers is decreasing. In 2021, five companies announced their decision to withdraw from the market, among the most talked about are BioPappel and Lala. With this exit, 144 listed companies are registered, this is a decrease of 16% compared to 2000, when there were 172 firms.

2021 was a record year for initial public offerings (IPOs) globally. In the United States – the most important market in the world – there were 481 IPOs that raised $ 167 billion, an all-time high. “During the year, the sector that saw the highest number of IPOs was technology, which led the Nasdaq index to register 686 new companies this year,” Banco Base said in an analysis.

Despite the appetite of companies for stock market financing worldwide, not a single IPO was carried out in Mexico, although there were nine issues in the capital market: 1 Fibra E (FEXI), 2 follow-ons (Vesta and Vasconia ), 2 Cerpis and 4 CKDs, for an accumulated amount of 28.904 million pesos, a decrease of 31% compared to 2020.

In the global market, the International Quotation System (SIC), the scenario is different: at the end of November, 302 foreign securities were listed (200 company shares and 102 ETFs). Highlighting the listing of the shares of Marriot, Airbnb, Wish, Petco, Bumble, Universal Music, DiDi, Krispy Kreme, Duolingo and RobinHood Markets.