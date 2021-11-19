LaSalud.mx .-A Mapping the Type 2 Diabetes Genome, conducted in 2020, concluded that the mexican population it has genetic variations that make them more susceptible to developing the disease.

Diabetes is a chronic disease in which people have high blood sugar levels due to failure of insulin production or action. There are 4 groups of diabetes and although type 2 is the most common, it is followed by type 1 diabetes in frequency and affects children mainly. Type 2 diabetes is a preventable disease, if you change to a healthy lifestyle.

During a Tec Salud talk, Carlos Aguilar Salinas placeholder image, Director of Nutrition of the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, Salvador Zubirán (INCMNSZ), explained this finding.

“Our Native American ancestry gives us greater susceptibility to diabetes. But it does not mean that we have to modify our genetics, we just have to have a healthy life style“, Explain.

Although it is a preventable condition with a healthy lifestyle, in Mexico 12.8 million diabetics were reported in 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation and it is estimated that for 2045, the number of people with diabetes will increase by 22.9 million.

The mapping was done by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) through the Molecular Biology and Genomic Medicine Unit of the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition and the Broad Institute, Boston, Massachusetts.

For the study, 4 thousand 500 individuals of the Mexican mestizo population and a similar number of multiethnic people of Latin American descent. About 60% of the Mexican mestizo population studied was characterized by the researcher Carlos Aguilar Salinas placeholder image.

Thus, after studying 21 genes, it was concluded that the Mexican mestizo population has eight genes associated with diabetes. Which means that mestizo-Mexicans have a genetic makeup that predisposes them to accumulate fat.

From this first genetic mapping, other discoveries have been made, for example, the variant in the HNF1A gene, which causes juvenile diabetes present in 2% of adults with diabetes.

Knowing the genetic nature of the disease allows timely diagnosis and adequate control of the disease. Other risk factors for developing Type 2 diabetes are: being overweight or obese, being 45 years or older, a family history, high blood pressure, leading a sedentary lifestyle, having heart disease or having suffered a stroke, and smoking .

DZ