The local currency was trading at 21.5800 per dollar, down 1.91% compared to 21.1758 in the Reuters reference price on Tuesday. In the year, the peso has fallen by more than 8.5%.

The Mexican Stock Exchange also lost in its first operations on Wednesday after strengthening expectations that Banco de México will raise the benchmark interest rate next month, after inflation accelerated above expectations to its highest level in more than Two decades.

The local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index fell 0.63% to 50,794.01 points.

Meanwhile, US stocks were lower following a mixed set of economic data and disappointing retail results leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on Thursday.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said on Wednesday that this week he will propose the undersecretary of Finance Expenditures, Victoria Rodríguez, to occupy the position of governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), after he withdrew the proposal of the former secretary of Hacienda Arturo Herrera for the position.

“The dollar continues to strengthen but, apparently, the nomination for Banco de México did generate some nervousness, especially because it is not well known (Rodríguez), I think the market is cautious,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Base Bank.

The president said that the announcement about the next head of Banxico was not the reason why the domestic currency depreciated on Wednesday, and attributed it to external causes and the advance of the US currency.