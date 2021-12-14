The Mexican Internet Association rejects the delivery tax; these are the 10 reasons

The applications of delivery, through its representative the Mexican Internet Association, published a letter of rejection of the new 2% tax for using the street in each delivery in the CDMX.

The companies of delivery, app and platforms, published a Open Letter to the Deputies of the CDMX Congress. Where it is pointed out that its representative, the Mexican Internet Association, categorically rejects the proposal to impose a new 2% tax on the digital economy for using the street.

We share you the 10 reasons that the app lists to ask the Deputies of the CDMX Congress to vote against the tax.

1. It will reduce economic opportunities:

The companies of the digital economy are committed to continuing to strengthen the family economy and economic development for the inhabitants of CDMX. Some of their objectives are to maintain and even increase the level of service, the hours and areas of operation, the number of restaurants and businesses they serve, the direct jobs they create and the amount of shipments that are made through hundreds of thousands of independent third-party deliverers who generate income through the applications.

2. It will directly harm users’ pockets, not just the platforms:

This tax implies limiting access to users and restaurants that today access these platforms. Given the reduction in shops, restaurants and orders, independent delivery people would suffer a decrease in their income. Fewer deliveries means less profit. Many local and small businesses and restaurants could be left out of operating areas in case they had to be cut back. Final consumers would suffer directly in their pockets, as they would lose access to certain promotions and benefits, and the great diversity of options they find in apps would be reduced.

3. It will impede the growth of earnings for the delivery people:

Various groups of distributors have expressed their opposition to this tax for using the street, as it will affect them directly. Let us remember that the growth of the average monthly earnings of the delivery people from 2013 to 2020 was 117%, while the average monthly income of a worker grew only 25%.

4. It will affect an industry that drives economic growth:

This tax affects the digital economy, which in times of economic recovery turns out to be an opportunity to boost the city’s economy thanks to its benefits: 6 out of 10 SMEs sell online and 60 thousand SMEs joined the digital channel in 2020. Likewise, for 7 out of 10 SMEs in the country, selling online allowed them to digitize and be competitive. Y, according to INEGI data:

– Last year the pandemic pulled 8.2% of GDP. In contrast, parcel and courier services grew 21.4% between 2019 and 2020, and were an important support to the Mexican economy.

– In 2019, the share of electronic commerce of goods and services in GDP was 6.0%.

– The courier and parcel sector provides its services to 90% of Mexico’s economic activities.

5. It will reduce foreign investment:

Most tech brokerage firms, even the best-known brands, are running at a loss. Today these companies generate direct foreign investment, profits for the entire system and especially, profits for millions of families in the capital. To affect them is to sacrifice resources that come from abroad to stay in Mexico.

6. Digital platforms already pay taxes:

The companies of the digital economy are formal companies that pay and withhold federal taxes in Mexico such as VAT and ISR, as well as local taxes such as property taxes, which, by the way, is collected precisely for the purpose of improving urban infrastructure.

7. Informality will be encouraged:

If the tax for using the street is approved, it would reward informality, since it would affect those who make deliveries in a formal way and would limit the important function that applications perform to incorporate people and companies into this sector of the economy.

8. Where would the resources of this tax go ?:

We do not know the destination of the resources generated from this street use tax, as well as the mechanisms that will be used to make them transparent and audit them.

9. Road flow would be affected and the environment would be damaged:

Technological intermediation companies have made it possible to make more efficient use of urban infrastructure and have had a positive impact on the environment. It is estimated that home deliveries by bicycle or on foot have helped reduce more than 111 thousand tons of CO2.

10. It goes against the connectivity of CDMX:

That CDMX has been recognized as the most connected city in the world is a source of pride for its inhabitants. We are concerned that this digital opening is put at risk by imposing a tax that hurts companies and users who take advantage of this connectivity for the benefit of development and economic reactivation. At AIMX we are always open to dialogue and understanding to work, with all authorities, on measures that benefit and for no reason slow down or harm the digital economy. For this reason, we ask you to reject the proposal to impose a 2% tax on the digital economy for the use of the street and we invite the Deputies to vote against it.