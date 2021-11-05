A space can hardly be classified as a Covid-19 free zone, admits the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, but it can reduce the risk to a minimum. And that is what the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix is ​​looking for, which is held this weekend at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, a place that aims to become a wall against the coronavirus.

In addition to the face mask, which is already part of the daily life in the new normal, it will be necessary to access one of the most important sporting events in the world, present the certificate that accredits the complete scheme of the vaccine against Covid-19, or Either a test with a negative result, either antigens or PCR, with a maximum of 3 days old.

In this sense, the Grand Prix of Mexico enabled a platform for fans to generate a quick pass and access more agile on the day of the event. Its about F1 Fast Pass. How is it obtained? The certificate that accredits the complete vaccination scheme or the negative coronavirus test must be uploaded to a platform, but in this case it would have to be issued by affiliated laboratories.

People must register at creamedic.com.mx and select the F1 Fast Pass button. Within the platform, they must generate an individual registration, entering their full name and email, in which they will receive the F1 Fast Pass, which is not an access ticket to the event, but a code to save time in reviewing the requirements established in the Covid protocol.

Once the account is created, users will have to select the section of My record, a photograph should be taken with the camera of your cell phone, mobile device or computer, with your face uncovered, “passport style and with good lighting.” The vaccination certificate with the complete scheme or the negative test issued only by the affiliated medical laboratories will also be uploaded in PDF format on this platform.

The private laboratories affiliated with the race are:

Lapi Medical Laboratory

Chopo Medical Laboratory

Polab Clinical Laboratory

Polanco Medical Laboratory

Vianto Clinical Laboratory

“The platform does not accept certificates or proofs in image format (JPG, JPEG, among others). If you have your receipt in physical form, you will have to scan it and convert it into PDF format to be able to verify it in the application. Once the vaccination certificate or proof of test with a negative result has been verified, wait to receive F1 Fast Pass in the email registered in the application ”, indicates the website of the Mexican Grand Prix.

PCR or antigen tests carried out in other medical laboratories will also be valid to enter the events of the Mexican Grand Prix of Formula 1, “However, the result must be presented physically or digitally at the entrance, accompanied by an official identification.” In this case, it is recommended to arrive three hours before the start of the event, since the review is person-to-person.

The shielding of this anticovid wall is complemented with sanitary filters:

Taking temperature. “With the understanding that whoever has a temperature higher than 37.5 ° C, access will be denied.”

Mexico City QR code registration.

Use of face masks.

Presentation of F1 Fast Pass (those who have made such registration) or review of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate or test (PCR or antigen) from a private laboratory with a negative result and taken within the previous 3 days.

Placement of “sanitary filter” bracelet (there will be identified bracelets to give access on Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Ticket scan.

Security review.

Antibacterial gel placement.

In case of detecting people with a temperature higher than 37.5 ° C in the sanitary filters of the entrances or with visible symptoms compatible with Covid-19, a protocol of attention to suspicious cases will be activated with the following steps:

They will be taken to an isolation area.

Their temperature will be taken again and reviewed by medical personnel, who may recommend the application of an antigen test.

If the test is positive, access will be denied, the Secretary of Health of Mexico City will be notified and they will be removed from the property.

The organizers of the Grand Prix of Mexico reported that “100% of the staff that will work in the event will meet the same access requirements as the public and will be subjected to tests to confirm that they are not infected with Covid-19. The organization will provide its collaborators with three-layer face masks with exclusive use per day to guarantee the protection of all ”.

Permanent disinfection processes will also be carried out in the property before, during and after each day of activity of the Mexican Grand Prix. “There will be a constant cleaning of toilets. There will also be sinks and sanitizing gel stations, which it is recommended to use frequently ”.

Both in the entrances and In the food and beverage area, signs will be posted to indicate the recommended distance of 1.5 meters between people during the lines. Using the system cashless to avoid the use of cash, minimize interactions and reduce crowds at food and beverage outlets.

In order to reduce the interaction of the attendees, the event will have an earlier closing than in other editions. This will include restriction on the hours of sale of alcoholic beverages, which will be from 11:00 to 18:00 in the case of beer and from 12:00 to 18:00 in other types of alcoholic beverages.

“It is recommended that people who are within the population in a vulnerable situation or who have been diagnosed, had contact with someone diagnosed as ill or presented symptoms compatible with Covid-19 in the previous 14 days, abstain from attending the event upon entering the event (without having been confirmed to be healthy, or having received the corresponding discharge) “, indicate the organizers.

