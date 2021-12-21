This new BMW 2 Series Coupé leads the way that accompanies the legendary BMW 02, after 55 years of the German brand opening a gap with two-door sports compacts, this Mexican-made 2 Series appears.

The line and bodywork that make it an extremely attractive model has Mexican blood in its German heart, in addition to its magic and ingenuity, and is the result of the Senior Exterior Designer, José Casas, who in Munich gave the design to this vehicle that saw the light at the San Luis Potosí plant of the BMW Group.

This car will arrive at Mexican dealerships in December 2021, with a limited edition launch for Mexico: M Sport Edition.

A car with total control of the road with which speed, safety and refinement are not distracting from each other. We were able to experience the experience of driving at high speeds on the test track of the San Luis Potosí Plant, in which the brakes, the grip and the handling of the steering wheel are done by oneself with the driver.

The dynamic lines that follow the brand’s new design language represent an expression of pure driving pleasure.

Technical characteristics:

Motor: 4 cylinders in line with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology (one turbo)

Displacement: 1,998 cm3

Maximum power: 184 hp (5,000 – 6,500 rpm)

Maximum torque: 300 Nm (1,350 – 4,000 rpm)

Acceleration: 0-100 km / h: 7.5 seconds.

Transmission: 8-speed sports automatic with Launch Control function.

Traction: Rear.

Combined fuel efficiency: 16.5 km / l

Combined CO2 emissions: 142.2 g / km