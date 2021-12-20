The Mexican economy suffered an 8.5% contraction last year, its worst performance since the 1930s. However, the rebound has lost momentum in recent months due to global supply chain bottlenecks that hamper delivery. productive activity.

In the monthly comparison, the IOAE expects a growth of .5% in October, compared to October.

By sectors, a monthly increase of .6% is estimated for secondary activities and of .5% for tertiary activities, Inegi specified.

The timely index of economic activity offers estimates on the evolution of the general index of economic activity (IGAE) three weeks after the end of the month, while the IGAE releases official data eight weeks later.

With information from Reuters