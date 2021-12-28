A few days after the end of the year, it is time to reflect on what happened throughout this hectic 2021 and, more importantly, on what awaits us next year, the uncertain 2022. And I did not want to say goodbye this year without first to congratulate, first of all, the year to all the faithful readers of the best magazine in the world, Forbes, as well as to reflect on what we usually discuss in this column, which is the situation that the Mexican economy is going through. But I have to say that today I don’t want to analyze it as we are used to seeing it in recent months.

Unlike what we are used to reading in opinion columns since the pandemic began, today we will address the situation of the Mexican economy from a perspective that we have completely forgotten for months. A perspective that goes beyond the pandemic and that, if it is not recovered, takes us away from the true objective. Well, we can continue to implement the optics so as not to see beyond the day-to-day, last quarter and the previous one, but this does not benefit an economy that began this pandemic with many pending tasks.

Since the pandemic began, the media has been turning to it. The headlines we saw in the press every day spoke of the pandemic, its consequences and the challenges it posed for us. The collapse of hospitals, the deaths it was causing, as well as all the consequences of a pandemic, as defined by the WHO, forced us to focus on a problem that, as if it were a black swan, shook the foundations on which the well-being that these countries offered, or claimed to offer, was sustained.

However, economists always say that everything has a cost, even if this is the opportunity cost. And this time, as we will understand, it was not going to be different. Focusing our eyes on fighting the pandemic has prevented us from looking beyond contagions, vaccines and everything related to the virus. And proof of this is that we have seen an increase in inequality in the country, we have seen a widening of imbalances, as well as other phenomena that, having been registered, have not focused the attention of those who did not want to see beyond the pandemic .

But gentlemen, we cannot use a pandemic as a screen to prevent society from thinking that the Mexican economy was coming from a technical recession before COVID hit Europe; or that in 3 years of AMLO’s mandate, in 3 years of unfulfilled promises, the Mexican economy has not grown even 1% of GDP, anticipating being the economy that, together with the Argentine economy, will later recover its GDP level. In other words, using the pandemic to cover imbalances such as those mentioned is a complacency that the country cannot, and should not, allow itself.

With the pandemic as a priority, the media have been informing society, minute by minute, about everything related to the pandemic. But this has prevented them from focusing their eyes on how the Mexican economy continues to present intolerable economic informality figures in any economy that wants to consider itself or aspires to be developed. As if it were a smoke screen – and I repeat that it is not, nor do I consider it to have been – the pandemic prevented us from addressing these other problems, among many others, that were still present in the Aztec economy.

And we can say that it was not a smoke screen, because no one sane and who knows the cases could say – I have lost my uncle and my grandfather in this pandemic – but we cannot say that it did not favor a political class that For many years he has been avoiding weighty structural reforms and that the pandemic allowed him to postpone future legislatures.

With the same old game, the toasts to the sun were exchanged for set phrases about measures to combat the virus, but all this continued to prevent people from talking about those problems that the Mexican economy has not fought for years, and that, being the case of The problems cited above, or the corruption that the country is experiencing, incidentally, would continue to go unaddressed thanks to other priorities that allowed politicians to work where they feel most comfortable, in the short term.

And it is that we can talk, and we will see many headlines next year about it, that the Mexican economy is recovering and that GDP begins to grow, but regardless of the fact that it is a rebound and that we must attend to 2019, We should also attend to all those problems that affected the economy of Mexico, even before we knew that the virus that affects us existed today. Well, it is useless to continue talking about recovering the level prior to the pandemic, when we are clearly aware that this level was by no means the desirable and the one that Mexican citizenship deserves.

So let’s keep working!

