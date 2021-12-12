The Metaverse opens the door for luxury NFTs to become a multi-billion dollar market

The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is all the rage right now, and future forecasts point to it only getting hotter. The creation of the Metaverse opens the door for luxury brands in NFT to reach 56,000 million dollars by 2030. As NFT production continues to create new forms of fashion consumption, More and more luxury brands are jumping on this fast-moving train, investing in their new digital collectibles businesses.. As more and more aspects of people’s lives are moving online, the demand for fashion and digital goods will increase significantly in the coming years.

The metaverse, that is, those virtual spaces in which people can interact with each other and with digital objects through personalized avatars, is an innovative concept that is currently being developed and built. However, he still has a long way to go. Still, in this short space of time, the spaces we now have create opportunities for luxury brands to benefit from digital collectibles and the rise of so-called “social gaming.”

The beginning of the Internet, or Web 1.0, allowed people to connect to information. Web 2.0 was the iteration of social media and, in essence, made it easier for people to connect with each other. And now Web 3.0 becomes a new virtual reality, better known as the Metaverse. In this new digital world, people will seek more than information and connection with others: they will experience a true immersion in virtual reality.

NFTs and the Metaverse as mega opportunities for premium brands

As an immersive experience, the personal avatars used by the users will wear clothes and use objects as manifestations of individualization and personal expressionhim, much like they would in the physical world, and this opens up a really exciting opportunity for premium brands.

Seasoned strategists have mentioned the global Roblox platform as an example. Within this system of play and creation, one in five players will change their avatar every day, the same way a person gets up and gets dressed every morning. Other platforms, such as Fortnite, are already giving an idea of what the Metaverse could be like with shopping malls, establishing a “Retail Row” and later a “Mega Mall“.

In May 2021, The Roblox platform held a virtual exhibition of the luxury fashion brand Gucci from May 17 to 31. Roblox players could purchase digital models of real Gucci products for a small amount of in-game currency. Once the expo ran out of digital assets to sell, players began putting the brand’s NFT items up for auction, multiplying their cost by ten. One of the items, a virtual version of the coveted Dionysus bag, sold at auction for $ 4,100, or $ 700 more than the asking price of the real version.

Then in September 2021, French premium brand Balenciaga launched a digital line of Fortnite fashion clothing, which could be purchased with in-game currency for approximately $ 8. Crypto gaming experts predict that the social gaming segment of digital asset investments can add around $ 10-20 million to the luxury goods market.

September 2021 saw another exciting adventure for luxury NFTs, when world-renowned designer Karl Lagerfeld listed a total of 777 NFTs on THE DEMATERIALIZED, a digital fashion marketplace, to be sold at 77 euros (about $ 87) each. With great anticipation from the players, Lagerfeld’s parts sold out in seconds, sparking curiosity for a new avenue for the luxury goods market. Whether those sales were due to hype for something new and innovative, or whether people really began to see the power of digital property to create opportunities, the results of that successful launch exceeded expectations.

As our real world continues to have a huge impact on luxury fashion brands, as clothing relies on physical appearance to connect with its customers, the successes of Karl Lagerfeld, Gucci and Balenciaga are just examples of what could come of it. to be. Brands less used to selling digital products will have a different relationship with NFTs and their industry transition, as many of their qualities depend on physical materials..

Consumers closely following the evolution of NFTs and the transition to digital assets may wonder what all the fuss is about, why everyone is in such a rush to capitalize on this market and how can the fashion industry find its place in this digital landscape. The Metaverse aims to solve this problem and we are already seeing innovative ways of how this could all fit together.

Future outlook

While luxury brands have shown an initial stir, strategists believe that, after the full appearance of the Metaverse, brands that fit into the category of “soft luxury” (which includes ready-made clothing, leather goods, footwear, etc.) will have the most fortunate position and profitable within the market. In contrast, the “hard luxury” sector, such as high-end watches and jewelry, could have a much more difficult time achieving the same level of success as in the physical world.

The metaverse can also help brands broaden their audience. The current demographic of Roblox players is predominantly made up of teenagers, while 70% of sales in the fashion sector are contributed by women. But Within the Metaverse, luxury brands will have the opportunity to attract customers from a totally new age group that they do not usually connect with as consumers, increasing the appeal of an even more immersive and embodied Internet..

As the metaverse is based on a decentralized virtual space, many creatives will have many opportunities to succeed within these metauniverses, and luxury will surely find its home.. However, the representative of a luxury brand must consider the possibility of being outdone in their industry and craft with the creation of desirable goods and the arts in general. The rules and economic landscape are yet to be fully formed on this exciting new digital frontier, and everyone has a unique opportunity to find success.

conclusion

It is clear that the metaverse is here to stay. Although it is still developing and evolving, there are everyday parts of our lives that are already intertwined with the digital universe. Despite the fear of the unknown that an entirely new world like this may bring, the real world has many dangers and uncertainties of its own to overcome, and This new digital realm can open up opportunities that allow many people to breathe a sigh of relief realizing that the virtual world is going nowhere and that we are becoming more of it every day..

