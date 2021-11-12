The comment may not have to do directly with our beloved video games, but it’s hard not to take a look at the current state of the internet of things without wondering how we got to the current situation, and what the future holds in a world where NFTs dominate volatile stock markets, algorithms promise to jeopardize content control, and in which Mark Zuckerberg talks about Internet metaverses.

“Meta wants to be the prelude to a new way of living the Internet, but it has many obstacles to overcome”

And it is that last October 28, in the context of Facebook Connect, the creator of Facebook starred in the announcement that his company and all the services associated with it would change their name to Goal, completely changing your brand and leaving Facebook. Under the umbrella of that name come Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and even Oculus, in an effort to associate the term Meta with the concept of the aforementioned Metaverse. The true protagonist of a presentation of more than one hour and thirty minutes.





Due to the draconian nature of the proposal and its relationship with virtual reality, both from the hand of the aforementioned OculusAs for the application of the Zuckerberg concept itself, we have decided to take a leap and talk to you about what the Facebook Metaverse is, what is Meta and what it means for the Internet in the near future. We invite you to join us.

The Metaverse: Between Science Fiction and the Future of the Internet

Before delving further into the text, I think it is acceptable to specify what is that metaverse Zuckerberg talks about, and why there is such interest in him from the old Facebook. When we talk about Metaverse, we do so referring to the idea of ​​creating a virtual world in the purest videogame style in which to interact with other people within it and with the space itself, preferably through virtual reality. A kind of decaffeinated Matrix in which we “make life” as we would in the physical world.

“You have to think of the Metaverse as a new content consumption platform, as YouTube could be at the time, with interaction as a strong point”

This concept is not new, much less is it only attributable to the old Facebook. Outside the science fiction he seems rescued from, the creation of a Metaverse has been around for years the proposal tables of various technology giants, and there are many brands that want us to address that immaterial world sculpted to measure. Facebook (Meta from now on in the text) has only taken the first real steps to materialize this proposal.

The incipient interest around this Metaverse by the big names in the world private economy, how could it be otherwise, is to create a space in which to market products is more direct and involves less expenses, while creating new services around him. A give-and-take in which companies win the aforementioned facilities, and users get a unified experience of the internet of things.





Of course, the implications of this Metaverse for users are many, especially at the level of privacy and freedom of use, which is why Zuckerberg, as the representative of the lighthouse for this idea that will be Meta, spoke about the idea of ​​creating this space around the principles of responsible innovation; information that is somewhat reassuring, given the history of the old Facebook in cases such as the Facebook Papers. Giving a vote of confidence or not, as always, will depend on us, the users.

For gamers the concept of Metaverse is nothing new

Of course, there will be many of our readers who will be familiar with these words of virtual worlds and asymmetric interactions. And it is that Zuckerberg’s proposal is strongly linked to the same ideas that fostered the creation of titles like Second Life and even hits like Roblox have already raised, but with a similar approach to what Sony raised with PlayStation Home or Epic Games is currently doing with Fortnite.

The example of Fortnite is especially interesting because, although the hook behind the Epic Games game is its Battle Royale side, the way in which Epic has managed to combine in a closed product such a strong mix of different kinds of IP, distinctive leisure proposal, direct non-disruptive monetization, and promotional spaces integrated into the experience, without losing its visual identity, is a milestone. A case that I am sure that Meta is studying hard.

Of course, in the case of the Metaverse, we are not talking about a video game, but a gamified environment in which to interact with other people and content; a distinction from which it is easy to build bridges with proposals such as the aforementioned Second Life or, in a more modern line, with spaces such as VR Chat. The latter could be a good example of what Zuckerberg raises at the level of interpersonal interaction within his Metaverse, although the option is restricted to the use of hardware for virtual reality (VR).

Fortnite creative director at game awards says the goal is “to create a metaverse, a place where all IP can live together, where all kinds of experiences can happen” – @DonaldMustard DC @ballmatthew pic.twitter.com/eSwVnnzfZk – Julie Young (@ juliey4) December 13, 2019

This conjunction between gamification and commercial expansion A virtual space is key to the hypothetical success of the Metaverse proposed by Meta, and videogames are the medium that, so far, have more and better explored the ideas pursued by those in Massachusetts in the elaboration of this still non-existent world.

My view on the Metaverse in today’s Internet age

The idea of ​​the Metaverse is one that, in the words of Mark Zuckerberg, aspires to change the relationship we have with the Internet, both at the communication level, as well as interaction and consumption.

“The future that Meta poses for social relationships on the Internet seems to me an unnecessary step in a strange direction”

They are powerful words for a future that still seems distantHowever, if we look back, this is something that Facebook already achieved back in the first decade of this century. Surely if there is a person with him to know make it necessary to connect with the global public, that is Zuckerberg, and yet I cannot be enthusiastic about his vision for the future of the Internet.

And it is that my problem, beyond the sympathy that may or may not have for the megalithic companies that bet on the proposal, is that of all that this Metaverse promises, its sea of ​​possibilities, the only thing we’ve ever really seen During the hour and a half of Facebook Connect, he has been an avatar moving through a bland-looking 3D environment, and mass meetings with these avatars; two things that, firstly, I don’t think anyone needs, and that we can now easily solve with ease through the Internet itself.

At the end of the day, what is left of the Metaverse, for me, is a bunch of promises that, while I think they can come to pass, I don’t know if I want them to be made to me in the first place. We don’t need the metaverse In my humble opinion, and that it is presented to us as the second arrival of the Internet to the world is not my saint. As with everything, only time can tell me if I’m wrong.