The metaverse is heralded as one of the biggest social changes that the universe of crypto assets and blockchain can produce in society. Much larger than the revolution caused by Bitcoin (BTC), the metaverse could become a new form of social organization in which there are no longer boundaries between the digital and the physical.

Although the term has become popular among cryptocurrency investors due to platforms such as Decentraland (MANA) and the game Axie Infinity (AXS) That became a worldwide success, the metaverse has the potential to be much more than games and virtual avatars, but a universe of its own in which digital life can be unrelated to physical life.

In this sense, Disney, one of the oldest and most famous entertainment companies in the world that is in the imagination of a large part of the world’s population, announced that the metaverse is its future, and Bob Chapek, CEO of the company, described the world of virtual reality as “a limitless integration of the physical world and the digital world.”

“It’s a bit difficult to understand because the metaverse hasn’t been created yet, but I think Disney has this unique ability to capture the physical representation of people’s lives and integrate it with the digital existence that they have,” he said.

Chapek pointed out that all of the world’s big companies are entering the metaverse. He cited Facebook, which has changed its name to Meta, and noted that Microsoft and HP have also announced their entry into this new digital universe.

Disney

The CEO of Disney also said that lThe company plans to build its metaverse by connecting the physical and digital worlds and aligning the experiences that the company has on a multiplatform in one place.

“What we have done so far is just the prelude to the era where we will be able to more closely connect the physical and digital worlds, enabling limitless storytelling in our own Disney meta-universe. We look forward to creating unparalleled opportunities for consumers, allowing them to experience all that Disney delivers through our products and platforms, no matter where the consumer is, “he said.

Chapek said that Disney has a long and good history of using technology to enhance the entertainment experience. He cited, for example, that the first cartoon “Willie Steamboat“with synchronized sound was developed by the company.

“When we look to the next frontier, given our unique combination of brand, franchise, physical and digital experience and global reach, we see limitless potential, giving us a vision of the Walt Disney Company for the next 100 years,” he said.

