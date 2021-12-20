Although the cryptocurrency market recorded its all-time high just under 45 days ago, the end of 2021 is not being as pleasant as investors expected the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to break barriers and reach $ 100,000.

However, the weakness of BTC to lift its value above $ 50,000 is not discouraging traders like the analyst known as Hood which signals to his 222,200 Twitter followers that the leading cryptocurrency is finding a large number of buy orders on Bitfinex.

According to him, large buys on Bitfinex are an indication that Bitcoin has reached a key support level indicating that the cryptocurrency should not drop much beyond the current $ 46,000 and therefore should continue its sideways trading until break through the $ 48,000 and $ 50,000 barriers to gallop to a new high.

“Bitfinex’s huge buying wall is still there. That has usually been a background signal,” he said.

According to Capo’s graph, Bitfnex users are posting large purchase orders between $ 45,000 and $ 44,000.

Buenos dias. Bitfinex massive buying wall is still there. This has usually been a bottom signal. pic.twitter.com/cNROuxZtNa – il Capo Of $ NOIA (@CryptoCapo_) December 17, 2021

Bearish Metaverse

However, some of the major metaverse tokens, Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), might not be as lucky as BTC, as after the hype surrounding the projects, analysts expect indirect sales to increase. pressure on metaverse tokens, reducing their price by up to 20%.

In the case of MANA, Ekta Mourya, notes that the price of the metaverse token has registered lower highs for a week, which is considered indicative of a downward trend.

“Traders believe that the decline and the price will find resistance at lower and lower levels, so there is a possibility that long positions will be discharged. Decentraland has recorded losses of more than 25% in the last two weeks. Despite From the influx of capital by brands and institutions buying virtual real estate in the Decentraland metaverse, the pressure to sell the token on exchanges is increasing, “he said.

As for the SAND, meanwhile, FXStreet analyst Akash Girimath notes that the cryptocurrency is returning to a crucial support level and is likely to continue to decline as the price of the SAND has produced lower highs since the November 24.

“Between December 6 and 12, SAND posted three highs equal to $ 5.64, suggesting the evolution of a consolidation. The rally on December 15 tried to produce a higher high, but failed. Investors can expect the price of Sandbox to continue to decline, “he said.

According to him, in this slowdown, SAND will find the support level of $ 4.76, a collapse from which it will seal its bearish destiny, triggering an 18% drop in the price of Sandbox, down to $ 3.88. In total, this correction will represent a 21% retracement from the current position: $ 4.95.

DeFi and smart contracts on the rise

While the major tokens of the metaverse may fall, analysts are turning their optimism on smart contract platforms and decentralized finance.

Capo, for example, notes that Hathor (HTR) has “really good” fundamentals and that its scalable, fee-free blockchain is designed for real-world tokenization use cases. Applying Elliott Wave Theory, the analyst predicts a 7.146% escalation for HTR above $ 100 in the second quarter of 2022.

“HTR: Perfect parabolic formation and wave three ready to spread. I can see this go over $ 100 if everything goes as expected. The fundamentals are really good,” he said.

According to Capo’s chart, HTR is preparing to launch a third massive upward wave to around $ 40, followed by a deep correction before a five-spike parabolic wave above $ 100 to end its cycle.

Already an unknown whale, which is the second largest Ethereum (ETH) holder on the market, is bullish on two cryptocurrencies focused on smart contracts and DeFi as it has bought around $ 4.2 million on Polygon (MATIC) and 3 millions in The Graph (GRT). The address that contains almost 50,000 ETH also has 38.7 million FTX Tokens (FTT).

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.