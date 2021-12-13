The metaverse is not what you think

Dear Lord Sugar Mountain,

Addressed to: my Facebook friend who is building a version of the metaverse that no one wants as a foundation.

The last few years have certainly not been easy. Your business model centered on polarization and, subsequently, outrage, has ironically united many of us against relying too much on your social media platform.. Your government – whose sniper rifle precision you know all too well, having shut down your ill-conceived stablecoin project shortly after your costly global ad campaign got underway – has tuned in to the many whistleblowers exposing how your company captures and sells. attention. He called you to question you. Although, to be fair, they also needed to talk to you to better understand the fundamentals of digital ad revenue.

What do people do when they are cornered? One of two things: defend yourself or flee from the situation. When the walls close, it seems that you have chosen to flee. Instead of tackling the deeper issues in your business model, you’ve simply changed the company name, you’ve borrowed a cyberpunk term coined from a 1992 dystopian novel about escaping from a decaying world and latching onto an illusory alternate reality, just to completely ignore the shortcomings of the real world. It’s probably not the connotation you had in mind when you rebranded the company, but it’s the most accurate version of what you’re promising to build.

Understanding the Metaverse

There is no definitive definition of the metaverse yet, but Grayscale’s intent in his recent report comes very close. It describes the metaverse as a set of interconnected 3D virtual worlds in which people anywhere can socialize in real time to form a persistent and user-owned Internet economy that spans the digital and physical worlds.

Although most of the adjectives in this definition are subject to debate and interpretation, there is one in particular that stands out and is perhaps the one that best fits what we are building at Cryptoland: user property. In the metaverse, we are building projects like The Sandbox, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, My Neighbor Alice, Star Atlas, and Revv Racing. It is the users who ultimately own the content as NFT in-game assets. The idea is that everyone has equal access to the means of production, the gambling economy and consumption based on verifiable ownership of digital assets. What’s more, these in-game assets are transferable, ready to be traded in the markets, and at some point even to move between worlds: your racing car skin designed for Revv Racing could be sent to another connected wallet. to another racing game, giving your FlameBoi Design another chance to cross the checkered line and take the gold. Yes, one day, our user-owned in-game assets will roam freely as they move through the Metaverse.

This vision of the Metaverse has little to do with your corporate version of a nauseating virtual reality (VR) ping pong match with a childhood friend in a different time zone, wearing a disorienting headset that scans everything in the room. room, just so that minutes later you get the “Recommended purchases for you” sidebar.

Building something new

You talk about substituting an immersive digital “experience” for valuable social interactions in the real world, conveniently overlooking that your company will then own everything related to that experience, from the visible elements of the interactive game to the metadata. However, the crypto version of the metaverse is driven by the same motivation as other Web 3.0 projects in this space: rebuilding our digital world to return ownership to the individual. It has nothing to do with VR or your vision of a “better world.”

We are building a new environment in which to spend our time and creative energy. One that is equally accessible, rooted in the crypto economy, and at some point perhaps run largely by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Y While corporations are welcome to participate and produce their own assets in the cryptocurrency metaverse, they should not own any external part of it, as it takes away the power of the individual and the main objective in question: to create a metaverse that is owned. user.

Centralized dreams have nothing to do in the metaverse. They will not get it.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. All investing and trading involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.